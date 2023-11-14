25 Steamy Pics of Glen Powell To Celebrate Him Showing Off Them Cheeks

I don't know what we did to deserve Glen Powell showing off his cakes in Men's Health but I'm so glad we did it! The actor is in the magazine promoting his upcoming film Anyone But You, and showing off that body-ody-ody in the process. Who's complaining? No one, literally no one.
It's not the first time Powell has caught our eye. Between playing a pilot in the sequel Top Gun: Maverick and an aviator in the brand-new film Devotion, certainly knows a thing or two about flying a plane and sending our pulses into orbit.
Over the years, Powell built up his acting credits by landing numerous roles in film and TV. His appearances on TV shows include Into the West, CSI: Miami, Rizzoli & Isles, The Lying Game, NCIS, and Scream Queens. With that said, the actor would actually become a huge star in the movies instead.
After working on his acting career for many years, Powell made his first big splash in Hollywood with his appearance as Thorn on The Expendables 3. Since then, his career on the big screen has included high-profile projects such as JT in Sex Ed, Doug Fields in Misconduct, John Glenn in Hidden Figures, Sergeant Dylan Chutsky in Sand Castle, and Charlie Young in Set It Up.
So let's all take a moment to enjoy the actors, ahem, body of work.
Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Glen Powell – and don’t miss out on watching him in Devotion, which is now in theaters.