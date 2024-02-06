Scroll To Top
Watch these unseen sweet gay moments from the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The gays showed up and showed out on the Grammys red carpet with PRIDE.

This is fighting for gay rights!

The 2024 Grammys had plenty of LGBTQ+ star power with many icons performing show-stopping numbers, collecting awards, and advocating for gay rights.

Before the Grammys ceremony began, a ton celebs walked the red carpet and showed their fervent Pride. First up, Pentatonix's Scott Hoying and husband Mark Hoying spilled the tea on expanding their family one day.

"We got married back in July and it's been the best months of our whole lives," Mark Hoying tells PRIDE.

"A new house, new puppies... it's a new era! We've been talking about [having kids]," Scott Hoying adds.

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying & Mark Hoying Are Ready to Start a Family (Exclusive)youtu.be

Speaking of couples, TJ Osborne from Brothers Osborne also walked the carpet with his adorable boyfriend Abi Ventura.

The couple has been together for a few years and they always liven up any red carpet they attend by bringing important LGBTQ+ representation to mainstream events.

"I feel like there's a lot of representation from my side for the Latino community, especially Mexican, so I feel very proud of that. [TJ] is very open-minded and an amazing person. I feel very happy to share that with others," Ventura says.

"It's a really easy thing to show the power of love when you're with someone you really love so much. It's amazing. It's honestly better than all of this," Osborne adds.

TJ Osborne & Abi Ventura Swoon Over Each Other on Grammys Red Carpetyoutu.be

This year, the Songwriter of the Year category had not just one, but two LGBTQ+ nominees.

Shane McAnally and Justin Tranter may not have walked away with the Grammy at the end of the night, but their queer representation in the category is still making strides for the community.

"When it comes to being a queer artists these days, luckily, we're moving in fast forward. People are really opening doors. Ultimately, it's about putting the time in and showing up. The gays are here! To be out and truly loud and proud, it means everything," McAnally says.

"Two out of the five nominees were proudly queer! It's pretty awesome. Shane McAnally's my good sis," Tranter adds.

Shane McAnally & Justin Tranter Bring LGBTQ+ Representation to Grammys Red Carpetyoutu.be

Paris Hilton also showed love for the gays on the Grammys red carpet.

The star revealed her sophomore album is coming this June, so she'll be hitting the road and performing for at a slew of festivals in time for Pride Month.

"I love [the gays] so much! My new album is just for you. [It's] coming out in June, so it's just in time for Pride. I'll be doing a tour in June as well, so get ready," Hilton shares.

To see all of the full interviews from the 66th Grammy Awards red carpet, check out the videos above and below.

Paris Hilton Announces New Album and Says It's for the Gaysyoutu.be

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

