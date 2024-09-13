Here are the 20 hottest men alive, according to *GASP* straight guys

In a time of tumult, political division, and apocalyptic climate change, one brave Reddit user had what it took to ask the most important hot-button question: “Straight men of Reddit who is the hottest man?” And bay-bee, their fellow users had thoughts and feelings.

While some threads garner nothing but crickets or a handful of responses, this question set the social media platform on fire with over 7,300 comments and counting. Not only were their authors very forthcoming about which men they found the most attractive, but they weren’t afraid to keep it all the way real about what they would do if given half a chance with the stud of their choosing.

Here’s just a sample of the thirst that was unleashed on the thread:

“Look, I’m as straight as they come. Married with two kids and everything. But all I’m saying is... if Henry Cavill wants to tie me down and whisper the specifics to his new PC tower in his Geralt voice, who am I to say no.”

“Antonio Banderas as Zorro. I’m not gay but I’d let him cut my clothes off.”

“If Henry Cavill had me in his arms and gave me a kiss [and looked me in the] eyes then I admit I would be tempted.”

“I’d be lying if I said I’ve never dreamt about Bill Skargård pounding my hole in that clown costume.”

“I am straight as an arrow, but I would let [Henry Cavill] rearrange my guts harder than Horus did to Sanguinius.”

Well OK then. Very straight, indeed!

So who made the cut? Who’s driving the straights wild? Here are the top 20 in ascending order.

Harrison Ford See on Instagram

Bradley Cooper See on Instagram

Pedro Pascal See on Instagram

Jensen Ackles See on Instagram

Johnny Depp See on Instagram

George Clooney See on Instagram

Jake Gyllenhaal

Chris Evans See on Instagram

Cillian Murphy See on Instagram

Michael B. Jordan See on Instagram

Hugh Jackman See on Instagram

Keanu Reeves See on Instagram

Tom Hardy See on Instagram

Idris Elba See on Instagram

Jason Momoa See on Instagram

Chris Hemsworth See on Instagram

Ryan Gosling See on Instagram

Brad Pitt See on Instagram

Henry Cavill See on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds See on Instagram

