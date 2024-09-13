Scroll To Top
Here are the 20 hottest men alive, according to *GASP* straight guys

hot straight guys: Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Henry Cavill
Courtesy of Marvel Enertainment; MGM Studios; Sony Entertainment

Turns out the straights are just as hot for hunks as we are!

rachiepants

In a time of tumult, political division, and apocalyptic climate change, one brave Reddit user had what it took to ask the most important hot-button question: “Straight men of Reddit who is the hottest man?” And bay-bee, their fellow users had thoughts and feelings.

While some threads garner nothing but crickets or a handful of responses, this question set the social media platform on fire with over 7,300 comments and counting. Not only were their authors very forthcoming about which men they found the most attractive, but they weren’t afraid to keep it all the way real about what they would do if given half a chance with the stud of their choosing.

Here’s just a sample of the thirst that was unleashed on the thread:

“Look, I’m as straight as they come. Married with two kids and everything. But all I’m saying is... if Henry Cavill wants to tie me down and whisper the specifics to his new PC tower in his Geralt voice, who am I to say no.”

“Antonio Banderas as Zorro. I’m not gay but I’d let him cut my clothes off.”

“If Henry Cavill had me in his arms and gave me a kiss [and looked me in the] eyes then I admit I would be tempted.”

“I’d be lying if I said I’ve never dreamt about Bill Skargård pounding my hole in that clown costume.”

“I am straight as an arrow, but I would let [Henry Cavill] rearrange my guts harder than Horus did to Sanguinius.”

Well OK then. Very straight, indeed!

So who made the cut? Who’s driving the straights wild? Here are the top 20 in ascending order.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp

George Clooney

George Clooney

George Clooney

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal

Chris Evans

Chris Evans

Chris Evans

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy

Idris Elba

Idris Elba

Idris Elba

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

