10 hot celebrity boys who are helping us get through the post-election blues

Hump day hunks!
Footage stills via Instagram @jkabobs; TikTok @australianfirefighters; Instagram @jayfishr
Wednesdays are always tough, but throw in an election that didn’t go the way any of us hoped, and now we really need all the help we can get to make it through this hellish day.
That’s where hunky celebrity men come in! We’ve gathered the sexiest pics and videos of smoking hot boys to distract you because, let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction today, and what better way than by checking out these cuties — respectfully.
So keep scrolling to see the hottest hump-day hunks who are helping us keep the post-election depression at bay today!
Tom Daley
Olympic swimmer Tom Daley is known for his speedo-clad thirst traps that show off his remarkable abs and that sexy V, but we're also loving this thigh pic!
Jkab Ethan Dale
Gay adult film star Jkab Ethan Dale is showing off his washboard abs in this tongue-in-cheek video and we're loving it!
Jonathan Bailey
We love a man in short shorts!
More Jonathan Bailey
Yes, show off those thighs, Jonathan Bailey!
Dom King and Jay Fisher
Gay adult film stars Dom King and Jay Fisher will melt the jockstrap right off your body with their naughty stares!
Ross Lynch
Ross Lynch's cheeks are looking good in those Calvins!
Australian Firefighters
@australianfirefighters
Firefighters & Puppies = Best Friends ❤️ 🔥The hottest calendars featuring sexy firefighters are available now! 2025 includes the cutest puppies, kittens and Australian wildlife - perfect for animal lovers and firefighter fans! 🧑🚒🐨
Today has been rough so here are some shirtless Australian firefighters holding adorable puppies to get you through it!
Jeremy Allen White
Ok, so it's no Calvin Klein ad, but Jeremy Allen White is looking yummy in tight jeans and a leather jacket on set of the Bruce Springsteen biopic he's staring in.
Michael Boston
Look at all of that cake!
Coleman Domingo
Out actor Coleman Domingo all kinds of sexy in this photoshoot for Los Angeles Magazine!