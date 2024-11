Jamie Lee Curtis is easily one of our favorite celebrity parents who are proud of their transgender children, and she's upped the ante yet again with her continued vocal support for the community in the wake of the stunning US election.

Following the results of the election, Lee Curtis posted two separate photos -- one affirming that she will still say gay and protect trans kids, the other a painting of an eagle with an American with a caption full of both rage and hope.

"Many will be stunned and sad with the terrible feelings of the loss," she wrote. "That is the same result despite who wins because that's what America and democracy looks like. Has always looked like."

See on Instagram After addressing the question of what this means, Lee Curtis continued, "It means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time. Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included."

See on Instagram This is far from the only time Lee Curtis has been vocal about her support for the community, as well as any other marginalized people out there. Here are five other times she proved she was a staunch advocate and ally for the trans and queer community as a whole.

1. Supporting Ruby when she came out View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) Back in 2021, Lee Curtis started her public journey as a trans ally when she revealed her youngest child, Ruby, was transgender in an interview with AARP Magazine. She expressed pride in Ruby's journey and emphasized how it reshaped her understanding of gender, "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

2. Officiating Ruby's cosplay-themed wedding See on Instagram A year after that, in May 2022, Lee Curtis officiated her daughter Ruby's wedding to her partner, Kynthia, a move she had also mentioned she would make during her AARP interview. The ceremony was a colorful cosplay-themed event held in Curtis's backyard, symbolizing her acceptance and celebration of Ruby's identity.

3. Her impassioned speech on Morning Joe View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) In July 2023, during an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe, Curtis passionately defended her daughter's right to exist amidst rising anti-trans rhetoric. She declared, "I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn't."

5. Her frequent attacks against anti-trans legislation See on Instagram Lee Curtis has been vocal against discriminatory laws targeting transgender individuals. On her daughter's birthday, she posted on Instagram, expressing pride in Ruby and condemning conservative legislatures targeting trans families. She wrote, "I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the U.S. who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures...Now politicians are proposing that parents providing gender-affirming care for THEIR OWN children are felons and deserve prison time."