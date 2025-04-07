J.K. Rowling's nasty reaction to learning asexuals exist has the internet roasting

J.K. Rowling is taking a brief pause from attacking trans people to take a swing at asexuals, and the memes making fun of her for it have already been pouring in.

April 6 was International Asexuality Day — a day intended to simply draw awareness to what asexuality is. But apparently that was too much for the likes of Rowling, who saw an opportunity to punch down and snatched it right up.

"Happy International Fake Oppression Day to everyone who wants complete strangers to know they don’t fancy a shag," she wrote on X, sharing an infographic from Switchboard, an LGBTQ+ support line.

As many pointed out, the infographic in question in no way suggested oppression or divisiveness; it simply shared what asexuality is. Why Rowling felt the need to complain about this to her 14.3 million followers, we’ll never really know. But her entire brand has become crusading against trans people, so it isn’t really a surprise that she’s decided to expand that circle to other members of the LGBTQ+ community on a whim.

She also took the time to respond to commenters that agreed with her, deploying whataboutisms and sarcasm as if any of that proves her point. In one of her responses, Rowling appeared to suggest asexuals couldn’t know if they’re gay or straight, which further demonstrated her own deep lack of understanding of asexuality.

Despite so blatantly being the exact type of person who needs an infographic about asexuality shoved in her face, Rowling continues to Rowling. And people continue to call her out on her unnecessary spitefulness in the most amusing ways.

"the mold telling jk rowling it's time to go after asexuals now for some reason"

"Us asexuals literally just minding our business. Jk Rowling: AND YOU KNOW WHAT F*CK Y'ALL TOO"

"Jk Rowling when minorities exist"

"Jkr when she finds out asexual people can fall in love"

"the irony of me posting this and jkr tweeting nonsense about us asexuals from her mould shed..... anyways ASEXUALS ARE COOL AND WE EXIST IF U GAF"

"Anyone who's not a cishet: [exists] JKR:"

"The Mould telling jkr to attack an innocent group of people"

"Ace people: I don't like sex. JK Rowling, for some fucking reason:"

"JK Rowling killing the black mold in her house (it can reproduce asexually)"