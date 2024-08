For a brief moment in time, social media was blessedly free from J.K. Rowling's disturbing obsession with trans people. But like most cartoonish villains, she is, unfortunately, back again.

On Friday, the Harry Potter author shared an article from some website called Reality's Last Stand that took aim at Olympic boxer Imane Khelif for allegedly launching "a PR campaign aimed at hyper-feminizing Khelif to further manipulate public perceptions."

"It's important to highlight that launching a PR campaign and applying layers of thick makeup requires far more time and effort than simply making DNA tests results public," reads the portion of the article quoted by Rowling on X (fka Twitter).

It's a ballsy move from Rowling, who went silent for two weeks on the platform, beginning shortly before she was named in a criminal complaint for alleged "acts of aggravated cyber harassment" against Khelif. The complaint was made in France, and allows for an investigation into those who attacked Khelif on X during the Olympics, insisting she is secretly transgender or male, despite zero proof backing those statements up. For Rowling to return to X specifically with a tweet once again attacking Khelif just goes to show how increasingly dedicated she is to using her platform to lash out against not only trans people and trans rights activists, but anyone who transphobes decide needs to be "investigated." It's as tiresome as it's been for years now, and her critics had no qualms in letting her know as much.