Meet the sexiest queer stars who are taking the wrestling world by storm!
When you think of professional wrestlers from the past—like Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, or Steve Austin—they were overwhelmingly white, straight, and male, but that’s all changing thanks to a diverse group of LGBTQ+ wrestlers making strides in the industry.
Anthony Bowens helped to change the sport when he came out back in 2016, and now queer athletes like Kieta, Ava Lawless, Tyler Klein, and Noah Viel are making a name for themselves in pro wrestling. They are all living out loud and proud in a sport that wasn’t always welcoming in the past, creating a more inclusive environment for everyone. Plus, who doesn’t want to cheer for incredibly hot athletes who wrestle each other in skimpy outfits?
