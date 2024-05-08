These men love showing a little leg!
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images; Instagram @conradricamora
Paul Mescal’s popularity in the wake of the success of his heartbreaking movie All of Us Strangers not only brought us a beautiful queer film but also the knowledge — and photographic proof — that he loves to wear short shorts.
And he’s not the only one!
Gay celebrities like Jonathan Bailey, Conrad Ricamora, and Ricky Martin all love a good pair of tightly fitted short shorts, but straight male stars are rocking them, too. Jacob Elordi, Chris Pine, and Jeremy Allen White have also all been spotted wearing scandalously tiny shorts. We love it because clearly, none of these men are skipping leg day — thick thighs save lives, people! Outside of the infamous grey sweatpants, we think these little shorts may be the sluttiest article of clothing a man can wear. So, where do we sign a petition to request more men start wearing them because this trend can’t take off fast enough as far as we’re concerned? Come to think of it, it might be time to start reaching out to costume designers so we can see our fave characters wearing them, too.
We thought men wearing tiny shorts went out of style once the ‘70s were over, but these celebrities are making them trendy again, and it’s our new favorite thing!
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal is the GOAT of the shorty shorts game!
Donald Glover
We're going to need the paparazzi to start following Donald Glover around more if we're going to get candids like this!
Jacob Elordi
And just when we thought we couldn't be more obsessed with Jacob Elordi he sports this fancy pair of short shorts.
Jake Gyllenhaal
The Road House reboot really missed an opportunity by not having Jake Gyllenhaal's character James Dalton work out in a pair of teeny tiny shorts.
Jonathan Bailey
The '70s stache combined with the '70s hemline is bringing a smile to our faces too!
Bradley Cooper
Who knew Bradley Cooper had so much junk in his trunk?
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia's shorts are almost pornographically short and we're not mad at it.
James McAvoy
Is it the shorts or the pose that we like so much? Who are we kidding, it's all great!
Conrad Ricamora
He definitely starred in How to Get Away with Murder because we'd let him get away with anything so long as he's wearing those shorts.
Luke Evans
Our Son was a touching and heartwarming movie, but we're going to need Luke Evans to start picking roles where he is wearing fewer articles of clothing.
Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin and his ripped thighs will always have a place in our hearts!
Chris Pine
Further proof he's the best Chris.
Adam Driver
We would have liked the new Star Wars movies a lot more if Kylo Ren had ditched the robes for short shorts!
Sean Connery
The OG tiny shorts wearer.
Jeremy Allen White
The Bear needs to start finding excuses from Jeremy Allen White to cook in this outfit.