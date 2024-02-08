Scroll To Top
8 times Auli'i Cravalho blew us away, let's rank our favorite roles while we wait for Moana 2

The bisexual actress and singer has been impressing us for years!


A singer and actress? Auli'i Cravalho is such a talent!

Back in 2020, Disney announced that there would be a continuation of the Moana story in the form of a TV series, but today, we found out that it was being re-tooled into a feature film sequel to the original movie. Bisexual actress Auli'i Cravalho — hot off the set of the Mean Girls remake where she played Janis Ian — is reprising her role as the titular character alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who voiced Maui. In the new film, Moana and the demigod go on an epic journey "to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," according to Disney.

Moana 2 won't hit theaters until November 2, 2024, so while we wait, let's look back at all of the fantastic roles that Cravalho has played since she first graced our screens singing "How Far I'll Go" back in 2016!

#8 Rise

Cravalho stars as Lillette in this series about a high school theater program in a working class neighborhood that gets an unconventional new teacher. Even though it had the same show runner as popular shows like Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, it was canceled after one season, but she was a joy to watch in it while it lasted!

#7 The Little Mermaid Live!

This live-action ABC special features Cravalho as the titular mermaid, alongside Amber Riley, Jodi Benson, and John Stamos. We love The Little Mermaid, but it's really Carvalho's vocals that we're here for.

See the teaser trailer for Moana 2 below.

#6 The Power

She stars as Jos alongside acting powerhouses Toni Collette and John Leguizamo in The Power, a thrilling series about a group of teenage girls who develop a special power that allows them to electrocute people at will.

#5 All Together Now

Cravalho shines in roles where she can sing her heart out and Netflix's All Together Now is no different. She plays main character Amber Appleton, a high school student with musical aspirations who learns to accept help from her friends.

#4 Darby of the Dead

This Hulu original movie starred Cravalho has a high school student who dies, becomes a ghost, and then has to seek help from her nemesis who can see spirits.

#3 Moana

What a way to start! Voicing Moana and singing her iconic songs was Cravalho's first acting role back in 2016.

#2 Mean Girls (2024)

In her newest role, she plays Janis Ian, the quintessential sarcastic high school weirdo. We loved the character when it was originated by Lizzy Caplan, but Cravalho bring something special to the role that is just as entertaining to watch.

#1 Crush

Carvalho shined in this Hulu original coming-of-age story about the challenges of growing up queer. It is VERY gay and very fun!

Watch the Moana 2 teaser trailer

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

