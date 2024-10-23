Scroll To Top
Millie Bobby Brown was 'arrested' at Sabrina Carpenter's concert for being 'too hot'

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and singer Sabrina Carpenter
Courtesy of Arturo Holmes/GettyImages; TheStewartofNY/GettyImages

"I'm really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl" said Carpenter, which is all too relatable.

@politebotanist

Millie Bobby Brown is officially a criminal.

At the Atlanta leg of Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet Tour on October 22nd, Brown was "arrested" by Carpenter for being "too hot."

TheStranger Things star isn't the first to be taken into custody for such an offense. On the contrary, it's actually a nightly occurrence! During each stop on the tour, Carpenter will single out an audience member for being too hot, and arrest them with fuzzy pink handcuffs.

"I'm really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl," said Carpenter at the concert. So real, Sabrina. Haven't we all been really distracted because of a gorgeous girl?

The "Espresso" singer then called up her backup dancers to her, when she melodramatically added, "I've fallen and I can't get up. This girl is too hot." She then asked, "Who are you? What's your name?" right as the camera panned to reveal none other than Millie Bobby Brown among the audience.

The bit is only just beginning. A large graphic was then displayed across Brown's face, reading "you're under arrest for being too hot."

Carpenter continued, ""I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before but stranger things have happened," a wink at the hit Netflix series that launched Brown's career. Cue the red and blue police lights.

"It’s so unfortunate we have to arrest you because you’re so beautiful, that sucks," Carpenter said apologetically to Brown as she delivered to her a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs, for which Brown was overjoyed.

It's comedic timing and commitment to the bits like this that Carpenter has become known for, and certainly what's setting her apart from so many of the other pop girlies dominating the charts right now.

Her album may be short and sweet, but the era of Sabrina Carpenter is just getting started!

CelebritiesEntertainmentMusic
millie bobby brownpop musicsabrina carpentershort n sweetshort n sweet tourstranger thingscelebrities
Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

