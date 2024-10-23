Millie Bobby Brown was 'arrested' at Sabrina Carpenter's concert for being 'too hot'

Millie Bobby Brown is officially a criminal.



At the Atlanta leg of Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n Sweet Tour on October 22nd, Brown was "arrested" by Carpenter for being "too hot."

TheStranger Things star isn't the first to be taken into custody for such an offense. On the contrary, it's actually a nightly occurrence! During each stop on the tour, Carpenter will single out an audience member for being too hot, and arrest them with fuzzy pink handcuffs.

See on Instagram "I'm really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl," said Carpenter at the concert. So real, Sabrina. Haven't we all been really distracted because of a gorgeous girl? The "Espresso" singer then called up her backup dancers to her, when she melodramatically added, "I've fallen and I can't get up. This girl is too hot." She then asked, "Who are you? What's your name?" right as the camera panned to reveal none other than Millie Bobby Brown among the audience.



See on Instagram The bit is only just beginning. A large graphic was then displayed across Brown's face, reading "you're under arrest for being too hot." Carpenter continued, ""I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before but stranger things have happened," a wink at the hit Netflix series that launched Brown's career. Cue the red and blue police lights. "It’s so unfortunate we have to arrest you because you’re so beautiful, that sucks," Carpenter said apologetically to Brown as she delivered to her a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs, for which Brown was overjoyed.