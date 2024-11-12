Scroll To Top
Susan Sarandon says she's down to date any gender — we're listening!

Susan Sarandon
Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

Age? Gender? "Those are just details," she says.

rachelkiley

Susan Sarandon is opening up about what she looks for in a partner — and clarifying that gender and age aren't necessarily coming into play.

The actress recently chatted with The Times UK about her upcoming movie, The Gutter, and feeling blacklisted by Hollywood thanks to her pro-Palestine views. The conversation wound up taking a journey through her prolific acting career as well as touching upon aspects of her personal life, including dating.

"It has to be somebody who has curiosity, a sense of humour, intelligence and appetite for life," she said of a potential future paramour. "So God bless you if you manage to find somebody who fulfills any of those things, whether they’re younger, whether they’re older, whether they’re female or male, whether they’re gender-fluid, whatever. Those are just details. I think the big thing is finding someone with an open heart and open mind who’s still curious."

In case that's still a little unclear for your Sapphic tastes, the interviewer notes that Sarandon has, on occasion, "suggested that she would be perfectly happy dating a woman."

"I don't care if it's a man or a woman," she toldPEOPLE back in 2021. "I'm open to all age, all color. And those for me, those things are just details. But what I'm interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome."

But for now, she's living the single life — alongside her three cats.

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

