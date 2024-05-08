30 Sexy pics of  'Red, White & Royal Blue's Taylor Zakhar Perez that prove he IS a total Adonis

Hunk alert!
Shirts off, muscles out!
Best known for playing Marco on The Kissing Booth 2 and Shane on Minx, Taylor Zakhar Perez’s career blew up even more as one of the lead characters in the LGBTQ+ rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue.
A role that led his costar and our ultimate baby girl Nicholas Galitzine to call him an Adonis, and frankly we agree!
In the film, he played Alex Claremont-Diaz , who just so happens to be the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), who has a fiery rivalry with Britain’s Prince Henry (Galitzine). Despite having a whole lot in common — stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity — they can't stand one another. In other words, it’s a perfect setup for a romantic comedy. Of course that doesn't last long with the sparks start flying!
If you're looking to get excited for the film, which got a R-rated rating… look no further than Perez's IG for a sneak pek at the hunky heartthrob.
Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. And scroll through to check out the sexy pics of its star.