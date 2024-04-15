WNBA star Brittney Griner announces pregnancy with wife Cherelle: Baby Griner coming soon!

Brittney Griner went through hell when she was detained in Russia over a marijuana charge, but fortunately this WNBA star has some good news to share with the world.

Ahead of the 2024 WNBA season, the Phoenix Mercury player announced she’s expecting her first child with her wife, Cherelle, whom she married back in 2019.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a photo of the two of them holding hands next to an ultrasound of their child, with the caption from Cherelle reading, “Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being [heart emoji] #BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024.”

The two met during their time at Baylor University between 2009 and 2013, though they didn't start dating until years later after Brittney had her marriage with Glory Johnson annulled. Cherelle proved herself a fierce and loyal partner during Brittney's detainment in Russia, where she was initially sentenced to serve nine years in the country's federal prison. Brittney's freedom came on December 8, 2022, after President Joe Biden negotiated her release in exchange for the Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who's also known as the "Merchant of Death."