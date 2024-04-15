Scroll To Top
Celebrities

WNBA star Brittney Griner announces pregnancy with wife Cherelle: Baby Griner coming soon!

WNBA star Brittney Griner announces pregnancy with wife Cherelle: Baby Griner coming soon!

brittney and cherelle griner expecting their first child
@brittneyyevettegriner; @cherelletgriner/Instagram

Congratulations on the happy news!

@andrewjstillman

Brittney Griner went through hell when she was detained in Russia over a marijuana charge, but fortunately this WNBA star has some good news to share with the world.

Ahead of the 2024 WNBA season, the Phoenix Mercury player announced she’s expecting her first child with her wife, Cherelle, whom she married back in 2019.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a photo of the two of them holding hands next to an ultrasound of their child, with the caption from Cherelle reading, “Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being [heart emoji] #BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024.”

The two met during their time at Baylor University between 2009 and 2013, though they didn’t start dating until years later after Brittney had her marriage with Glory Johnson annulled. Cherelle proved herself a fierce and loyal partner during Brittney’s detainment in Russia, where she was initially sentenced to serve nine years in the country’s federal prison.

Brittney’s freedom came on December 8, 2022, after President Joe Biden negotiated her release in exchange for the Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who’s also known as the “Merchant of Death.”

Upon her release, Brittney shared an update thanking everyone for their love and support during the hard time, with special thanks to Cherelle for her unwavering support and President Biden for negotiating the deal.

As of now, we don’t know anything else about their baby apart from the current due date, but it’s safe to say we can’t wait to hear all about it as soon as the couple is ready to share.

In the meantime, congratulations to the happy couple, and good luck on the upcoming WNBA season!

CelebritiesCouplesSportsFamily
babybaby grinercherelle grinerlesbian couplessportswnbawnba starbrittney griner
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

Related Stories

WNBA stars Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson Are Expecting

WNBA stars Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson Are Expecting

Brittney Griner, Cherelle Griner & President Joe Biden

Brittney Griner is Finally Free & Coming Home From Russia

WNBA Suspends Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson

WNBA Suspends Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson

College Basketball Star Brittney Griner Comes Out

College Basketball Star Brittney Griner Comes Out

Most Recent

Two Black women with braids smiling, one is pregnant and the other is holding a onesie

WNBA Baby On The Way! Chelsea & Tipesa Gray Expecting

Brittney Griner Named Defensive Player of the Year

Brittney Griner Named Defensive Player of the Year

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner Harassed By Right-Wing YouTuber At Dallas Airport

Openly Gay Hoops Star Brittney Griner Signs with Nike

Openly Gay Hoops Star Brittney Griner Signs with Nike

Brittney Griner Stands Up to Bullies

Brittney Griner Stands Up to Bullies

Baylor's Brittney Griner, NBA Draft Pick?

Baylor's Brittney Griner, NBA Draft Pick?

10 Biggest Plays for Women in Sports in 2014

10 Biggest Plays for Women in Sports in 2014

Recommended Stories for You

WATCH: WNBA Star Brittney Griner Talks Tattoos

WATCH: WNBA Star Brittney Griner Talks Tattoos

Watch: Chely Wright Announces the Gender of her Twins

Watch: Chely Wright Announces the Gender of her Twins

WNBA's Angel McCoughtry Comes Out, Is Engaged

WNBA's Angel McCoughtry Comes Out, Is Engaged

Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird's Engagement Gives Us Hope for Love in 2020

Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird's Engagement Gives Us Hope for Love in 2020

WNBA Players Married in Secret Just Before the New Year

WNBA Players Married in Secret Just Before the New Year

Chely Wright and Lauren Blitzer Welcome Twins

Chely Wright and Lauren Blitzer Welcome Twins

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio