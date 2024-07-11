25 HILARIOUS reactions to the most accidentally homoerotic ad you've ever seen

A wellness retreat for men posted an ad on their Instagram account, but instead of attracting men looking for enlightenment, they got a comment section full people roasting them for how homoerotic the video is.
The commercial for this Bali-based men’s-only retreat, called Bali Time Chamber, features shirtless, sweaty men working out and bills itself as a “paradise for meat eaters” — you can probably already guess what kind of jokes flooded their comments.
The ad leans hard into the idea that it’s for alpha men and says that the immersive retreat was “designed for athletes and entrepreneurs who want to focus on their health and remove all distractions,” eat “premium meat,” and “network with other men on the same journey.” Clearly, there wasn’t a gay man in the board room, or someone would have pointed out the obvious sexual innuendos, and the fact that the men in ad look like they're eye f—king each other in the gym — you know, an activity straight guys are known for.
If the alpha male nonsense wasn’t enough to have you rolling your eyes and dunking on them, Bali Time Chamber’s source of inspiration would. The retreat’s website explains that the idea for the island getaway for men came from watching Dragon Ball Z…emphasis on the ballz, apparently.
The company’s bizarre ad was posted four weeks ago and has been inspiring people to run to the comment section with hilarious jokes ever since. “This is for men who share their meat,” one person commented, while another wrote, “I bet this place smells like Axe/Lynx deodorant spray and sounds like Joe Rogan podcasts.”
Other people asked the important questions that are on everyone’s minds, like, “Do they have hard core gay sex too? Is it included in the base price or do I have to pay extra?” And, “Would you say this retreat is more focused on edging or gooning?”
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to this accidentally homoerotic ad!