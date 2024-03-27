ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the bustling streets of New York City, the heartbeat of Stuzo Clothing resonates with the vibrant spirit of inclusivity and self-expression. Founded by the visionary Stoney Michelli Love, Stuzo emerges as more than just a fashion brand; it's a sanctuary where all individuals find solace from judgment and labels. And with Women’s History Month coming to a close, it turns out that celebrating the women that came before and creating gender-free apparel go hand in hand.

With a mission to challenge societal norms, Stuzo Clothing embraces the concept of gender-free clothing, or as Stoney affectionately puts it, "clothes without organs." In a recent interview, Stoney shared insights into the genesis of Stuzo: "In 2008, during my final year of graphic design studies in the Bronx, I faced homophobia, racism, and sexism, which became a wellspring of inspiration."

Stoney's personal experiences with prejudice fueled the creation of Stuzo, culminating in a brand that champions diversity and authenticity. "My shopping experiences were divided by gendered sections, creating a sense of exclusion," she recalls. "Shopping in spaces lacking a middle ground was frustrating."

At the core of Stuzo's philosophy lies an organic creative process, reflecting Stoney's commitment to authenticity and fluidity. "My creative process is organic. It comes to me," she explains. "I allow myself to be inspired by anything and everything."

Drawing inspiration from sources as diverse as royalty and reality TV, Stoney crafts designs that resonate with the bold and non-conforming. "I let things speak to me and things inspire me, and I live my life," she adds.

Yet, Stuzo's journey hasn't been without its challenges. Stoney reflects on the pivotal moment when she redefined the brand as gender-free after a period of self-reflection. "I had to take a step back and check in with myself," she shares. "After this realization, Stuzo became a gender-free company again."

Navigating through personal and professional growth, Stoney acknowledges the transformative power of embracing one's truth. "There's a lot of unpacking, learning, relearning, and regaining power," she affirms. "But I ended up being a better business person because I was able to come back to my truth and values, so I'm grateful for that."

As Women's History Month unfolds, Stoney reflects on its significance for Stuzo and herself: "It's celebrating the female humans that came before us, and fought for our equal rights. It’s celebrating those with us in the now that continue the fight and fighting by simply being themselves. And it’s about celebrating the youth, who are the future ones leading the charge for the balance in humanity."

Through Stuzo Clothing, Stoney Michelli Love epitomizes the resilience and creativity of women entrepreneurs, inspiring individuals to embrace their authenticity and rewrite the narrative of fashion.

