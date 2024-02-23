Elevating underwear and style with Woody New York on The Pride Store

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Embodying luxury and style, Woody New York offers a refreshing take on underwear for those who seek both comfort and sophistication. Their signature V-shaped elastic band not only enhances the abdomen's appearance but also complements all body shapes with unparalleled comfort.

Drawing inspiration from New York City and queer culture, founder Woody Wu envisioned a brand that transcends traditional norms. With a background in design, Wu set out to revolutionize men's fashion by elevating the leather harness into high couture and creating underwear that pays homage to Asian heritage while embracing modern aesthetics.

Courtesy Woody New York

In a recent interview with Pride.com, Woody Wu delved into the genesis of his brand and the foresight behind the harness's rise to prominence on the red carpet.

“As a gay man, I’ve always found myself drawn to harnesses,” Woody muses. “Not just because of what it represents, but because it can transform any look depending on how it’s styled. I needed to elevate it by making it more versatile, and I achieved that with the adjustable straps. Refining the lines of the harness and handcrafting it with Italian leather offers an accessory tailored for a red carpet-worthy look.”

Woody's inspiration doesn't stop there. He goes on to explain the design of the harness pockets: “When I envision how best to represent the masculinity that is associated with the harness, my mind instantly thinks of the epitome of manliness: the American cowboy. We’ve seen the evolution of the cowboy and how he’s represented, and how he’s been adopted by the gay community. And when I look at those pockets on each side, I instantly picture a rugged cowboy in a Wild West duel, just waiting to go for his holster.”

Interestingly, Woody reveals that he was exploring the idea of this harness years before it became a red carpet trend. “I was looking to make this harness over five years ago!” he says incredulously. “What we’ve begun gravitating towards in men’s fashion over the past few years are risk-taking looks that reimagine high fashion beyond tuxes and blazers."

After the success of the harness, Woody turned his attention to innovating men’s underwear. He shares his insights on how the V-shaped underwear distinguishes itself from other brands: “The V-shaped design naturally follows the curve of the abdomen as you move down the body. It shapes the stomach in a way that enhances the aesthetic of all body types so that everyone can feel confident and sexy in what they wear."

But what sets Woody's underwear apart is not just its design but also the attention to detail, as seen in the overlapped V-shape in the band. Woody explains, “In Asian culture, the overlapping of fabric and color is prevalent throughout art and design, especially clothing. I wanted to honor that theme when designing the V-shape as a way of mixing my heritage with the New York style I’ve always loved.”

Looking towards the future, Woody is filled with excitement. “My big dream in life was creating a successful brand,” he reflects. “And now I’m designing even more underwear collections that people have asked for. I didn’t know if this would really happen, but it looks like I’ll be making more than just one dream a reality.”

With Woody Wu's innovative designs and commitment to inclusivity, Woody New York is not just a brand but a celebration of individuality and style. As fashion continues to evolve, Woody's vision will undoubtedly remain at the forefront, shaping the way we define luxury and comfort in our everyday lives.

