Gay

Giorgio Armani finally opens up about gay lovers: 'I couldn't wait to be near him, to be touched'

Giorgio Armani
DEBLO ANDREA/Shutterstock

“I’ve never told anyone about this. It’s still a very emotional memory for me," Armani revealed.

After nearly 25 years of silence, iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani is finally breaking his silence about the sexual experiences he's had with men throughout his long life.

The fashion mogul — now 90 years old — hasn't opened up about his sex life publicly since 2000 when he told Vanity Fair that he has "had women in my life. And sometimes men."

Now, in a brand new interview with Corriere della Sera, the designer worth an estimated $13 billion is opening up about losing his virginity, realizing he is attracted to men for the first time, and the powerful relationship he had with his business partner.

Armani admitted that he lost his virginity to a girl in his class before describing his first gay crush while he was away at summer camp.

"I've never talked about this," he revealed, according to The Pink News. "It happened under a shed on the beach at Misano, at five in the afternoon, when all the boys from the summer camp were supposed to have a bit of a quiet time."

The guy Armani was crushing on was his camp counselor, and while he didn't elaborate on what actually went down on that beach, it was a moment that changed the trajectory of his life.

"I was in a group of boys, and there was a supervisor, a young man, who I felt immediately attracted to. I didn't fully understand it at the time, and I didn't pursue it," he said. "But from that moment on, my life took a different turn."

This early gay awakening was confusing for Armani, who still didn't fully understand his own feelings. "I didn't understand what it was. I didn't distinguish between men and women at the time. It was just an attraction I felt, something beautiful: I couldn't wait to be near him, to be touched… I felt a huge connection," he said before admitting that this is the first time he has ever told this story.

"I've never told anyone about this. It's still a very emotional memory for me."

Things changed when he met his business partner and lover, Sergio Galeotti, who he dated for more than a decade. "We met near the Capannina night club, in Versilia, where I was on holiday for a couple of days," Armani explained. "I saw Sergio in his car and I immediately fell for his Tuscan smile."

The two men were in a relationship throughout the '70s and '80s but sadly ended with Armani divested when Galeotti passed away from an AIDS-related illness in 1985.

"When Sergio died, a part of me died with him. I'm still amazed that I found within myself the resilience to withstand such an immense pain," he said, before recounting how difficult it was to watch Galeotti get sick.

"I had to tap into my willpower to deal with all the pain and anguish. A whole year spent next to Sergio in his hospital bed. And it all happened as our career was taking off, when we were becoming known, setting up our company, reaching worldwide fame. It was the moment I was gaining confidence in myself, then this blow hit me."

Now, Armani is in a relationship with Leo Dell'Orco, who is head of the men's style office for his fashion brand. While the two aren't married and Armani won't say he's in love with his partner, he wears a "wonderful ring with a diamond" that he once had to save from a fire.

"I think it over and realize there's no point in being in love and giving it so little space, because I just don't have that much space," he explained. "But I have deep affection for Leo, who has lived with me for years and is the person closest to me."

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

