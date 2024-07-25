Gillian Anderson reveals the risqué fashion faux pas that led to her infamous whale tail moment

Back in 2001, X-Files star Gillian Anderson shocked everyone with a whale tail moment that has lived rent-free in the minds of millennials ever since.

Now, the 55-year-old actress is surprising fans once again by telling the true behind-the-scenes story of her infamous exposed thong moment, and it’s way more risqué than we thought!

In a new TikTok video, Anderson explains that on the night of the Vanity Fair Oscars party, she waited until the last minute to pick out one of dresses agents had sent her. The Sex Education star tried on the party gowns sans underwear and ended up picking a sexy navy blue backless Eduardo Lucero jersey dress that dipped scandalously low.

But it wasn’t the low back that proved to be a problem!

“I didn’t wear underwear to try it on because I could see that the back was so low that you couldn’t wear underwear, and then I noticed that my pubic hair was poking out the front,” Anderson explained.