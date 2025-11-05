20 hilarious & brutal memes celebrating Dems crushing MAGA in the election

After suffering a rough 10 months under the Trump administration, Democrats are back!
Yesterday’s election was a direct rebuke of the Republican Party, with Democrats winning big across the country.
Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Muslim democratic socialist and outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, beat out Andrew Cuomo to become the next mayor of New York City.
California voters passed Prop 50, which redraws congressional district boundaries to favor Democrats in direct response to Texas changing their district maps to give Republicans a leg up in the next election.
Voters kept three incumbent Democrats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to keep their 5-2 majority.
And Democrats Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger won their gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, respectively, after criticizing Trump on the campaign trail.
It was the blue wave we had all been craving, and now the internet is celebrating! Woke is back, and everyone is libbing out all over the place!
"a gay man named sexiest man alive. a muslim mayor of nyc. prop 50 passed in california. trump still fat, hideous and useless."