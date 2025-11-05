Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

20 hilarious & brutal memes celebrating Dems crushing MAGA in the election

The internet loves a blue wave!

20 hilarious & brutal memes celebrating Dems crushing MAGA in the election
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerNovember 05 2025 / 1:07 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

After suffering a rough 10 months under the Trump administration, Democrats are back!

Yesterday’s election was a direct rebuke of the Republican Party, with Democrats winning big across the country.

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Muslim democratic socialist and outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, beat out Andrew Cuomo to become the next mayor of New York City.

California voters passed Prop 50, which redraws congressional district boundaries to favor Democrats in direct response to Texas changing their district maps to give Republicans a leg up in the next election.

Voters kept three incumbent Democrats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to keep their 5-2 majority.

And Democrats Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger won their gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, respectively, after criticizing Trump on the campaign trail.

It was the blue wave we had all been craving, and now the internet is celebrating! Woke is back, and everyone is libbing out all over the place!

"Currently libbing the fuck out"

"a gay man named sexiest man alive. a muslim mayor of nyc. prop 50 passed in california. trump still fat, hideous and useless."


"We did it, Zoh."

"REST IN PISS MAGA BOZOS WOKE IS BACK"

"Me directing traffic for all the people who said they would leave NY if Mamdani won"

"me if they make libbing the fuck out a crime tonight"

"woke is back"

"SCREAMING"

"to be young and gay and beautiful in zohran mamdani's new york"

"not now sweetie mommy is libbing out"

"A bit of that 2008 Obama feeling in the air"

"IF YOU’RE A MILLIONAIRE IN LINE TO LEAVE NYC STAY IN LINE!!!!!!"

"With election results rolling in, just a reminder: everything Trump touches dies."

"BLUE WAVE AND PROP 50 PASSED IM LIBBING THE FUCK OUT"

"Forgive me father for I am libbing the fuck out"

"Libbing the fuck out and injecting hope in to my veins rn"

"this is how he announces his win he’s so cunty I am LIBBING OUT"

"woke is back :)"

blue wavedemocratic partydemocratselectionprop 50trump administrationzohran mamdani

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Kit Williamson
Celebrities

Kit Williamson's body is on full display in tight white briefs & gays are drooling

Steamiest lesbian scenes in 2025: Honey Don’t; The Hunting Wives; On Swift Horses
Love & Sex

9 steamiest lesbian & sapphic sex scenes in 2025 (so far)

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Culture

AOC says this is the humiliating reason why Marjorie Taylor Greene has turned on Trump

young person at voting booth
Politics

LGBTQ+ young people are politically engaged — but it's complicated

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC