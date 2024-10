Gay Republicans are, for some bizarre reason, a thing that exists, and apparently, the ones on X (formerly Twitter) aren’t just obsessed with Donald Trump but also think they’re hotter than gay Democrats. Delusional much?

Earlier this week, the X account, The Gay Republican, posted a trio of photos of himself and other men along with the caption, “I think the main reason Democrat gays hate Republican gays is because we are hotter than them.”

The post quickly went viral, with Gay Twitter immediately stepping in to dispel this mythic hotness that only exists in the minds of MAGA gays. “I promise you can walk into any Trader Joe’s here in SF and see at least 10 gays hotter than any of these people within the first 2 minutes,” X user Ranch Devereaux (excellent user name, by the way) posted, inspiring hundreds of hilarious comments.