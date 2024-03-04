Adult star Felix Fox says he ‘loves’ how much his fans lust over him

We're here for the steamy content.
Instagram @myfelixfox
Felix Fox is one of the top pornstars in the world... and he's loving every second of it.
The adult entertainer was one of the stars who attended Austin Wolf's Collab Week and had no problem opening up on his success in the industry.
As a model who's gained a huge following through his content on OnlyFans and in studio work, Fox won't be retiring from pornography anytime soon.
Scroll below to see all of the reasons why this stud is our Man Crush Monday!
He really loves his job.
Fox began his career in adult entertainment back in February of 2021.
During the three years he's been posting content, the star has enjoyed every second getting to perform for his passionate fanbase.
"Maybe they only watch three to five minutes of your video, but to me, that's more than enough. I like to think I'm helping people achieve that hedonistic lust. I love that! That's hot to think about," Fox tells PRIDE.
He enjoys the OnlyFans renaissance.
Although it may seem like an easy job, being a pornstar is no easy task.
As a model who's dabbled in both OnlyFans and studio work, Fox loves being able to create custom and work on his own schedule thanks to fan site flexibility.
"We get to choose who we work with, where we work, when we work... and it's all by our standards. The ball is more in our court more often than not these days than it was a few years ago."
He wants everyone to live life on their own terms.
Ever since his debut in the industry, Fox has been living in his truth each and every day.
With OnlyFans and sex work more accessible than ever, the pornstar hopes everyone can reach sexual and personal freedom by just choosing career paths or side hustles that bring them joy.
"I feel like there's a paradigm shift coming. Sex itself... there's a stigma around it. I think that's the root of it all, but it's becoming more normalized. As it becomes more normalized, the world is becoming a more progressive and friendly place."
