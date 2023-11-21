Scroll To Top
Men

Watch These 10 Male Insta-Twerkers Who Know How to Move Their Buns, Hun

Watch These 10 Male Insta-Twerkers Who Know How to Move Their Buns, Hun

10 Male Insta-Twerkers Who Know How to Move Their Buns, Hun
Instagram @therealmooney645 @jojoguadz @dennysba01

We're serving cake today!

Alexander_Kirk


10 Male Insta-Twerkers Who Know How to Move Their Buns, Hun

Instagram @therealmooney645 @jojoguadz @dennysba01

If you’re like me and not lucky enough to be blessed with a derriere, you can appreciate someone who has one. But it’s an even bigger level of appreciation when they can move it in ways you can’t even dream of.

Here are 10 male Insta-twerkers serving up a whole lotta cake and a whole lotta asstounding talent.

@therealmooney645

@brettbretters

@jojotwerkz

@cjthetrainerofficial2

@jojoguadz

@mulmul8

@_jackgomez

@dennysba01

@terrellsfamous

@hassan_ajeboh

MenViralInstagramGuysLGBTQ+Dance
men twerkingguys twerkingsocial media influencerdancesexy picssteamy picsthirst trap
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS THE OUT100 SPECIAL 3 DAY MARATHON STARTING NOVEMBER 24TH!

Journey through the year’s influential Out100 – the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies – in a 1-hour television special spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world today.


WATCH & LIVESTREAM ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

AND ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL APP

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Out100 StreamOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Ncuti Gatwa, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

The 42 Celebrities Who Have Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

28 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film
Movies

27 Sexiest Gay Scenes in Film

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

Alexander Kirk

Alexander is a pop culture fanatic, who loves travelling, Taylor Swift and slaying Twitter, tweet by tweet.

Alexander is a pop culture fanatic, who loves travelling, Taylor Swift and slaying Twitter, tweet by tweet.

Read Full Bio

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio