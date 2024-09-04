Bruno Alcantara reveals his bedroom kinks & favorite spicy positions

Ooooh Pit Crew!

RuPaul's Drag Race is known for turning drag queens into superstars, but there's no denying the fact that many of the show's passionate fans are in love with the sexy men that make up the Pit Crew.

Bruno Alcantara has made audiences swoon over the years and he's proven to become an integral part in Drag Race's makeup today.

Now, the star is going beyond his sexy physique by showing off his charming personality in his new talk show In Bed With Bruno.

"Come on now! I feel very comfortable in bed and that's why I'm inviting everybody to get in bed with me. There is so much more of Bruno than we can see on Drag Race. It gives me the opportunity to show something different," Alcantara tells PRIDE.

Besides having thoughtful conversations with his guests, the star is also bringing the heat by playing some sexy games in every episode.

"You never really know what to expect. We get to spice it up! It wouldn't be Bruno if it's not spicy. C'mon now!"

Since the show is all about hopping in bed with Bruno, the model exclusively dished on his own favorite spicy bedroom positions.

"I would say I am verse. I'm mostly a top, but I love affection. I love the touch. I think that's very special. I love kissing and I think a good kiss starts everything right. It becomes hotter and hotter. Don't you think so?"

Fans will thoroughly enjoy getting to know more about Alcantara's personal life by watching the series. He's also hoping secret admirers will take a moment to eventually slide into his DMs after binging an episode or two.

"I am very single, by the way. I'm very available! You guys have a chance to see that my bed is a very hot spot. I hope by sharing my bed with the world, maybe a man [will] want to be in bed too! Send me the DMs. My bed's the new hotspot! Get ready to get in bed with me."

In Bed With Bruno is streaming now on Bruno's official YouTube page. To see the full interview, check out the video above.