Adult star Rhyheim Shabazz teases his sexy plans for the next phase of his career

The fan-favorite model has more steamy projects coming down the pipeline.

Rhyheim Shabazz at the 2025 GayVN Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rhyheim Shabazz at the 2025 GayVN Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky Cornish October 13 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

It's the year of Rhyheim Shabazz!

After winning Performer of the Year at the 2025 GayVN Awards and appearing as a bartender on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this year, Shabazz is still devoting plenty of time to his very steamy content.

The model is currently serving as a judge on Willam's sexy new reality show Willam’s Dark Room Duel, posting daily content across his social channels, and starring in exclusive new erotic movies that fans will love.

"I always wish I can slow down, but the world moves so fast," Shabazz tells PRIDE. "I did a reality show for OUTtv, did my first feature film with Naked Sword, and next, I'm waiting to do a sit-down interview with you!"

Although he wants to hit the brakes a bit, Shabazz manifested all of the success that's come his way this year.

After he became the first man of color to earn back-to-back wins for Performer of the Year at the GayVN Awards earlier this year, the sexy model shared with PRIDE that he was "looking forward to 2025 and whatever opportunities come."

Fast forward to today, Shabazz is one of the biggest stars in the adult entertainment industry and he continues to break boundaries for erotic performers all around the world.

Last week, the star celebrated the first ever National PrEP Day by MISTR at The Abbey Food & Bar and shared his goals for the immediate future.

"[I'm manifesting] evolution! I don't know what form that's going to come in, but I know when I've become complacent in what I'm doing. I just want to constantly evolve and see what comes next."

Learn more about National PrEP Day here. To see the full interview with Rhyheim Shabazz from The Abbey Food & Bar, check out the video at the top of the page.

