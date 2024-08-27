Scroll To Top
Movies

Hottie Bad Bunny joins the cast of Darren Aronofsy's next thriller Caught Stealing

Hottie Bad Bunny joins the cast of Darren Aronofsy's next thriller 'Caught Stealing'

Bad Bunny joined the cast of Caught Stealing alongside Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz
Tinseltown/Shutterstock; DFree/Shutterstock

The thirst trap king is going to be acting alongside Austin Butler in gritty '90s New York City.

Puerto Rican rapper and king of the thirst trap Bad Bunny just joined the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming thriller Caught Stealing alongside stars Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz.

Adapted by Charlie Huston from his book of the same name, the film follows burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson (Butler), who finds himself fighting for survival in the gritty criminal underbelly of ‘90s New York City.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is joining the cast that also includes Regina King (Watchmen), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), and Will Brill (Fellow Travelers), but it is unknown what role he’ll play, Deadlinereports.

This won’t be Bunny’s first foray into acting. Last year, he hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live, where he acted alongside hunk Pedro Pascal in a hilarious skit where they played mother and son — and of course he starred as Gael García Bernal's lover in Cassandro.

Bunny’s latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, dropped last year and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and then went on to become 2023’s most-streamed album on Spotify in both a single day and week. The 30-year-old performer also recently completed his 46-date Most Wanted Tour which broke sales records in 16 venues.

While reportedly none of the characters in Caught Stealing are queer, having Butler and Bunny in one movie has our imaginations running wild!

From Your Site Articles
MoviesEntertainmentCelebrities
austin butlerbad bunnycaught stealingcaught stealing castcaught stealing moviedarren aronofskyliev schreibermatt smithregina kingwill brillzoe kravitz
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio