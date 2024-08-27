Hottie Bad Bunny joins the cast of Darren Aronofsy's next thriller 'Caught Stealing'

Puerto Rican rapper and king of the thirst trap Bad Bunny just joined the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming thriller Caught Stealing alongside stars Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz.
Adapted by Charlie Huston from his book of the same name, the film follows burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson (Butler), who finds himself fighting for survival in the gritty criminal underbelly of ‘90s New York City.
The Grammy Award-winning rapper is joining the cast that also includes Regina King (Watchmen), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), and Will Brill (Fellow Travelers), but it is unknown what role he’ll play, Deadlinereports.
This won’t be Bunny’s first foray into acting. Last year, he hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live, where he acted alongside hunk Pedro Pascal in a hilarious skit where they played mother and son — and of course he starred as Gael García Bernal's lover in Cassandro.
Bunny’s latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, dropped last year and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and then went on to become 2023’s most-streamed album on Spotify in both a single day and week. The 30-year-old performer also recently completed his 46-date Most Wanted Tour which broke sales records in 16 venues.
While reportedly none of the characters in Caught Stealing are queer, having Butler and Bunny in one movie has our imaginations running wild!