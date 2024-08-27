Hottie Bad Bunny joins the cast of Darren Aronofsy's next thriller 'Caught Stealing'

Puerto Rican rapper and king of the thirst trap Bad Bunny just joined the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming thriller Caught Stealing alongside stars Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz.

Adapted by Charlie Huston from his book of the same name, the film follows burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson (Butler), who finds himself fighting for survival in the gritty criminal underbelly of ‘90s New York City.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is joining the cast that also includes Regina King (Watchmen), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), and Will Brill (Fellow Travelers), but it is unknown what role he’ll play, Deadlinereports.