Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey reveal steamy reason for rocking trailer on 'Fellow Travelers' set

Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey reveal steamy reason for rocking trailers on 'Fellow Travelers' set

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer talk about a steamy moment while filming Fellow Travelers
Courtesy of Showtime

The two men had sizzling hot chemistry on screen, but what was happening when they were in their trailers?!

When the trailer is a-rockin', don't come to a-knockin'!

Out gay actors Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer filmed some of the steamiest (and kinkiest!) scenes we've seen on TV for their queer miniseries Fellow Travelers, but it turns out the spiciness didn't end when they stepped off set.

Bailey, who was catapulted to fame after playing bodice-ripping Anthony in Bridgerton, was filming season 3 of the hit Netflix period drama and his role as Elphaba's love interest Fiyero in the upcoming Wicked movie at the same time as they were finishing up Fellow Travelers, and it led to some interesting overlaps.

"There was one afternoon where we had a two-way trailer," Bailey said about filming the Showtime drama in an interview with Today. "And the trailer was sort of rocking."

Tell us more!

"I was like, 'What's going on in Johnny's trailer?'" Bomer recalled.

"I came out really sweaty," Bailey continued. "My Tim glasses were on, and I had on Adidas from the waist down, and I had been practicing my Wicked choreography."

Getting to see a shirtless Jonathan Bailey dripping with sweat and wearing his cute glasses from his Fellow Travelers' role? Matt Bomer is a lucky man!

The political drama follows closeted men Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller (Bomer) and Tim Laughlin (Bailey) from the Lavender Scare in the 1950s through the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the '80s as they navigate the political landscape and struggle to keep their relationship a secret.

The show is filled with steamy moments, like the infamous scene where Bomer's character Hawk (channels his top energy and) tells Bailey's Tim to "Shut up and drink your milk."

In fact, the scorching hot sex scenes that reveal a dom/sub relationship between the two men are so hot that costume designer Joseph La Corte had to make vintage replicas of the tie used to tie up Tim in one particularly intense spicy scene and ensure that there were extra pairs of underwear that could "endure that kind of sex [scene], struggling and pulling on and off continually," he told The Daily Beast.

We can't wait for these two hotties to work together again in the future!

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

