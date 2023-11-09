Which queer stars should play the iconic twink?
After clamoring for years, fans are finally getting the live-action film adaptation of the popular video game series The Legend of Zelda they’ve been dreaming of. The promise of a Zelda movie has us thinking about who we’d like to see playing the famed elven twink Link who must go on a different adventure each game to save Princess Zelda and the entire Kingdom Of Hyrule.
Since hitting the video game scene in 1986, there have been 19 official Zelda games that have become hits among LGBTQ+ fans, in no small part due to Link’s twink-like appearance and androgynous fashion choices — he's even dressed in drag before. We’re hoping this means that the studio making the film will hire a queer actor to play the role, but just in case they’re not already planning to, we decided to take things into our own hands and fan-cast the role with only LGBTQ+ stars!
Scroll through to see which LGBTQ+ actors we pick to play Link in the upcoming movie adaptation.
Noah Schnapp
Actor Noah Schnapp, who came out earlier this year, would make a perfect Link. His role as Will Byers on Stranger Things has proven he's got acting chops and there is an elfish quality about his look that would fit the role to a T.
Troye Sivan
Gay pop star Troye Sivan is the "It" Twink of the moment so of course we thought of him for this role. The dreamy Australian singer just came out with his new album Something To Give Each Other came out last month and the music videos that accompanied his songs "Rush," "Got Me Started," and "One of Your Girls" prove that he has more sex appeal and acting abilities than we ever realized before.
Morgan Davies
Trans actor Morgan Davies has had a banger year so far, starring in both Evil Dead Rise and Netflix's One Piece. Davies' is not only proving to be a great actor, but has the adorable twink look needed to play the iconic Link.
Keiynan Lonsdale
Keiynan Lonsdale has been a successful actor for years, starring in hits like the Divergent series, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Love, Simon. He's got the skills and the look to pull it off and we'd love to see him in the iconic Nintendo adaptation.
Noah Galvin
Not only is Noah Galvin a cutie who would look the part, but he's also a talented actor who has been in hit shows like The Real O'Neals and The Good Doctor and even took over the lead role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.
Justice Smith
Justice Smith is the elvish twink of our dreams and make a perfect Link. Plus we already know he can handle being in a big budget blockbuster since he's starred in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, and this year's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Lil Nas X
Gay hip hop star Lil Nas X may seem like an odd choice to play Link, but we actually think it's perfect! He's gorgeous, has an ethereal quality that befitting an elf and already rocks androgynous and gender-bending fashion like a pro.
Elliot Page
Trans actor Elliot Page has been acting in phenomenal roles since he was a kid, so we know that won't be a problem, but he's also got that elusive twink quality that we'd love to see in the actor who ends up scoring the role as Link.
Brandon Flynn
Best known for playing Justin Foley on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, Brandon Flynn could play the hell out of the video game adventurer role. Plus he has the drool-worthy muscles necessary to pick up Link's iconic sword.
Frankie A. Rodriguez
Gay actor Frankie A. Rodriguez won our hearts playing Carlos on the super queer Disney show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but we are also dying to see him on the big screen. He's got the charm, charisma and elfish looks to pull off the role and we'd love to see it!