Top 10 lesbian friendship movies to watch on Galentine's Day

Stills from the films Booksmart, Bottoms, and Thelma and Louise.
Annapurna Picuters; ORION Pictures Inc; MGM
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, but while jewelry and flower commercials would have you believe this holiday is all about romantic love, it's also the perfect time to celebrate the amazing friends you have in your life.
Galentine's Day may have been the creation of Amy Poehler's character Lesley Knope of Parks and Recreation, but Sapphic ladies are keeping the tradition alive. And what better way to celebrate the power of female friendships with your queer squad than with these fun Sapphic movies all about BFFs!
Wine Country
Netflix
SNL alums Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, lesbian Girls5eva star Paula Pell, Rachel Dratch, and Ana Gasteyer star in Wine Country, about five friends on a girl's trip. It not only passes the Bechdel test with flying colors but Pell plays a lesbian antique shop owner from Portland looking for love.
Where to watch: Netflix
Bottoms
ORION Pictures Inc
This very Sapphic take on a teen sex comedy is about two best friends who start a high school fight club to meet girls and lose their virginities.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Booksmart
Annapurna Pictrues
This smart and hilarious coming-of-age movie stars queer actress Beanie Feldstein whose dying to party after spending her whole high school career focused on studying, and Kaitlyn Dever, who plays her lesbian best friend, is ready to hook up with a girl.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime
Fried Green Tomatoes
Universal Pictures
While Fried Green Tomatoes has long held a top spot as an iconic lesbian love story, all of the WLW action is completely subtextual. But since on the surface, these ladies are just "very close friends" we're counting it!
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime
Thelma and Louise
MGM
Perhaps one of the most iconic movies about undying (pun intended) friendship ever made, Thelma and Louise is also one of the most subtextually Sapphic movies of all time. So, if this is one you've somehow missed, add it to your watch list pronto!
Where to watch: Tubi
Set It Off
Warner Brothers
Queen Latifah plays a butch lesbian who is robbing banks with her firends. 'Nuff said.
Where to watch: Tubi
D.E.B.S.
Warner Brothers
This ridiculously campy romp about four teenage crime fighters is the perfect movie to watch with your gal pals. Not only do you get to watch teens be elite superspies, but Sara Foster plays a lesbian who falls for a supervillain played by Jordana Brewster.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime
Prom Dates
Disney
There are far too many raunchy teen comedies about cis straight boys and far too few about queer girls, which is why Prom Dates is a must-watch. In it, best friends Jess and Hannah are trying to have the best prom ever by setting out to find dates, and Hannah has her sights set on her lesbian classmate Angie.
Where to watch: Hulu
Ocean's 8
Warner Bros. Pictures
An all-female heist team plans to steal $150 million worth of diamonds at the Met Gala in this Ocean's 11 spinoff movie that also stars Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock as lesbians (ok, not textually but we see, what we see).
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime
Blockers
Universal Studios
In the raunchy sex-comedy Blockers, about parents trying to stop their daughter from losing her virginity on prom night. Spoilers: One of the girls, Sam (Gideon Adlon), comes out to her parents, played by June Diane Raphael and Hannibal Burress.
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime