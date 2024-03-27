Beyoncé drops 'Cowboy Carter's MYSTERIOUS tracklist & the internet has THEORIES

Queen Bey is coming to slay us once again!
Beyoncé is dropping her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, otherwise known as Act II and the sequel to 2022’s Renaissance, this Friday, Mar. 29.
Ahead of the official release of this country-influenced album, Queen Bey dropped the tracklist for the new project. As expected, everyone on the internet immediately started to lose their minds over the song list, potential features and collaborations, as well as other references found in the artwork.
The internet sleuths are sleuthing!
From a tracklist design inspired by posters for the Chitlin Circuit to the long-rumored cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” to a new song featuring the legendary Willie Nelson to the persisting rumors that a sequel to Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” will be included in this album, there’s a lot to unpack in this tracklist… and we’re happy to curate a collection of details highlighted by the BeyHive on social media!
The inspiration behind the tracklist design.
Some fans are also clocking a ‘deconstructed American flag.’
In an era of music made for TikTok, we stan a long body of work!
Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ is real and we are literally shaking.
We still can’t believe we’re getting Dolly Parton and Beyoncé.
And this Willie Nelson collab? Mama, thank you for spilling.
Is ‘II Most Wanted’ the long-anticipated ‘Telephone’ sequel?
Like, it *really* feels like we might get the ‘Telephone’ sequel…
The album reportedly honors Linda Martell — and we have to stan!
Beyoncé x The Beatles makes perfect sense in our fantasy.
Megan Thee Stallion is particularly excited for ‘Sweet Honey Buckin’!’
Is Michael Pollack involved in ‘Cowboy Carter’?
Listen, the waiting has been brutal…
…but this tracklist has us feeling SO HYPE.
Parvati on ‘The Traitors’ is all of us looking at the ‘Cowboy Carter’ tracklist.
In the meantime, we’re daydreaming of a tour.