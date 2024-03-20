Scroll To Top
Beyoncé

Rumored Beyoncé collabs for Cowboy Carter are breaking the internet

Rumored Beyoncé collabs for 'Cowboy Carter' are breaking the internet

Beyoncé
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé recently teased collaborating with "brilliant artists" for her new album.

rachelkiley

Ever since Beyoncé dropped word of her upcoming country album at the Super Bowl back in February, fans have been flipping out trying to guess what collabs we might be treated to as part of this era. And a recent post from Queen Bey herself is sparking all kinds of new rumors.

The “Crazy in Love” singer took to Instagram this week to explain to fans that Act II: Cowboy Carter was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed.”

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she wrote. “act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Of particular interest to fans chomping at the bit for more info about Beyoncé’s next act was the part where she said she’s “collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” adding that she has “a few surprises on the album.”

Naturally, this set the rumor mill on fire.

Viral pop culture account @ThePopTingz claimed that some of the “rumored collaborators” for Cowboy Carter are Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lady Gaga—who, of course, previously collaborated with Bey on “Telephone.”

​And fans had THOUGHTS.

Whether or not those particular collab rumors turn out to be true, folks weren’t finished coming up with ideas about who they would like to see pop up on a Beyoncé album.

We aren't going to have to wait much longer to find out the identities of the artists Beyoncé is so excited to have collaborated with. Act II: Cowboy Carter will be released on March 29.

BeyoncéEntertainmentMusicCelebrities
beyoncecountry musiccowboy carterdolly partonlady gagamegan thee stalliontaylor swiftmiley cyrus
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

