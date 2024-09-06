Scroll To Top
Kim Petras' sexy new collab with The Chainsmokers is an instant classic

Kim Petras The Chainsmokers
Lucas Taggart

The pop superstar teamed up with the Grammy-winning DJs for a club-ready anthem.

rickycornish

Once again, Kim Petras delivers another hit.

The pop superstar has dropped a few catchy collaborations over the past two years, including "Alone" with Nicki Minaj and the Grammy-winning single "Unholy" with Sam Smith.

Now, the singer has teamed up with EDM giants The Chainsmokers on their new song "Don't Lie" that'll surely be blasting at every music festival and gay bar for many years to come.

This isn't the first time The Chainsmokers has worked with a pop powerhouse, as the dynamic duo has collabed with other queer artists such as Daya and Halsey on their massive hits "Don't Let Me Down" and "Closer."

Plus, The Chainsmokers have steadily been releasing nonstop hits since their big break back in 2015. For nearly ten years, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall have dropped bop after bop with notable songs like "Roses," "Paris," "Something Just Like This," "Summertime Friends," "Jungle," and many more tracks that are still blasting on repeat to this day.

For Petras, this marks her big return to music since she canceled a slew of summer festival appearances earlier this year due to health concerns.

In the song's accompanying music video, Petras is serving main character energy as The Chainsmokers throw an epic forest rave while she dances in the center of the crowd.

Fans on social media were also quick to point out Petras' hand sticking out of the mud at the beginning of the video, with some speculating that the singer could be teasing another TURN OFF THE LIGHT EP as Halloween quickly approaches next month.

Check it out for yourself! Watch the music video for "Don't Lie" below and don't forget to steam the sexy track now.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio