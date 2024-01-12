Scroll To Top
News

Moms for Liberty member caught stealing from Target & being a HUGE hypocrite

Moms for Liberty member caught stealing from Target & being a HUGE hypocrite

Keri Blair and Target Store
Collierville Police Department; Shutterstock

Keri Blair was caught shoplifting from the same store conservatives love to hate for being too "woke"

In the further adventures of right-wing zealots being giant hypocrites, Tennessee Moms for Liberty member Keri Blair was arrested for stealing from a local Target—you know, the store that conservatives love to rail against every time they dare to sell anything with a rainbow flag on it.

Blair, 43, was arrested on January 5 for “skip scanning”—where a customer uses self-checkout to bag their items while only scanning some of them—more than $700 worth of merchandise from Target between November 25 and December 20, a Collierville Police spokesperson said, according to The Independent.

On top of being associated with the far-right organization Moms for Liberty—a parental rights group that opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum—she was also a member of the Collierville School Board until she resigned following the charges against her, citing “personal, family reasons.”

Yeah, if by “personal, family reasons,” she means “because I got caught being a thief and a hypocrite.”

Moms for Liberty has called teacher's unions "terrorist organizations," attacked The Trevor Project, and, of course, tried to ban books with content they disapprove of. The group has been in the news a lot lately because the organization's homophobic co-founder Bridget Ziegler was caught on tape with another woman, and her husband is being investigated for a rape accusation.

These are definitely the moral, upstanding members of society we want deciding what our children should be learning. If we weren’t so used to seeing stories like this, it would be almost unbelievable that a member of the vehemently anti-LGBTQ+ group that tries to police the morality of everyone around them was caught stealing from a “woke” store.

Maybe it’s time to start worrying about what your own membership is up to and leave the rest of us alone.

From Your Site Articles
News
moms for libertybridget zieglerkeri blairschool boardtargetanti-lgbtq+anti-transextremist groupright wing haterepublicanstheft
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio