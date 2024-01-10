'Canada's Drag Race' fans are OBSESSED with Nearah Nuff's hunky fiancé Jakob & we are too

This is Nearah Nuff’s man!
The eighth episode of Canada’s Drag Race season 4, titled “A Star Is Born,” featured a makeover challenge for the top-five queens on the show. Generally speaking, it was very sweet to see the queens reconnecting with their loved ones, sharing past stories about their lives, and introducing viewers to people who really matter to them.
But make no mistake: thirsty Drag Race fans clearly started paying even more attention when Nearah Nuff’s fiancé, Jakob, walked into the werk room looking like he was a literal member of the Pit Crew. Just like that, season four of Canada’s Drag Race has a new “trade of the season.” As a result, PRIDE reached out to Jakob, and we were able to learn a little bit more about him.
Jakob is 32 years old and comes from Calgary, which is one of the largest cities in Canada. For context, Nearah is 22 years old and also comes from Calgary. He told PRIDE that he’s been with Nearah for three years, and they shared on Canada’s Drag Race that they’ve proposed to each other.
Even though Jakob has a private page on Instagram (@nearahsmuscle), he was also kind enough to authorize PRIDE to share a few pictures from his profile, as well as some exclusive shots from a recent photoshoot he’s done.
Scroll through to see pictures of Jakob, a.k.a. Buffy Nuff – and make sure to tune into Canada’s Drag Race season 4 every Thursday on WOW Presents Plus.
