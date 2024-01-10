Scroll To Top

'Canada's Drag Race' fans are OBSESSED with Nearah Nuff's hunky fiancé Jakob & we are too

| 01/10/24
simbernardo
author avatar

Bernardo Sim

Editor

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Bernardo Sim experiences and explains the queer pop culture multiverse. Born in Brazil, he currently lives in South Florida.

Read Full Bio