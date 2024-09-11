Meet the sexy cast of ‘Slag Wars’ season 2 who are here to ‘destroy’ the competition (exclusive)

Courtesy of OUTtv
The slags are back and ready to “destroy” the competition!
The iconic series Slag Wars returns this month, and with it comes not only brings a legacy of provocative, sultry, queer television history but a whole new crew of slags to fall in love with, or at least lust.
This season sees Rebecca More returning as host alongside adult star Matthew Camp and drag royalty Fantasia Royale Gaga. Together they will welcome adult performers, exotic dancers, and burlesque stars of all sexualities and genders into the Slag House, where they will compete in a series of erotic and kinky challenges to earn points in their quest to be crowned the Next Destroyer and dubbed an international queer sex symbol.
Beyond the joy, entertainment, and celebration of queer sexuality, this season will also serve as a remembrance of the legacy of Sophie Anderson, who along with More, famously made up the sexy duo known as The Cock Destroyers.
Anderson tragically passed away last December, but her memory lives on through the love of her fans, her contributions to adult content, and the first season of Slag Wars, which put smiles on our faces even through the pandemic. In the trailer for the season, More addressed this loss, saying. “This one’s for you, babe,” adding, “let’s destroy them.”
Slag Wars season two premieres September 17 on OUTtv. In the meantime, let’s meet the slags!
Sabrina Jade
Courtesy of OUTtv
Sabrina is full-time slag with a resume as long as her legs! She’s toured the world stripping, doing kink work, and embodying her fans’ naughtiest fantasies. Using wit, athleticism, and whimsy, Sabrina’s become one of Brighton’s most iconic slags!
Location: Brighton, UK
Career Highlights:
-Won Stripper of the Year in the 2022 Sexual Freedom Awards
-Was flown to Spain to compete in an international sex wrestling tournament
-Her 60 year old Caribbean mum has come to support her at the strip clubs around the UK and Norway
Slag facts:
-Went to Catholic school
-Had her first orgasm at 19 when a stripper friend got her a vibrator
-Carries a first class masters degree in biochemistry (brainy slag!)
Favorite Cock Destroyer meme: Rebecca with the feather duster! “That’s dirty…”
Oscar (Hotboiyo)
Courtesy of OUTtv
Oscar (Hotboiyo) is fiery hot model, spicy creator, and nightlife performer. Approaching all of his work through the lens of queer art and activism, he’s become one of the most popular after transmasc creatives today!
Location: London, UK
Career highlights:
-Walking in Milan Fashion Week
-Was featured on a billboard in Piccadilly Circus
-Slag Wars (obviously!!)
Slag Facts:
-Got naked in their first ever live performance
-Loves to dance
-Was featured in a Tove Lo video
Favorite Cock Destroyer meme: Sunday, a day of rest…but not for me!
Mama Mamba
Courtesy of OUTtv
Mamba is an old-fashioned freak with a heart of gold. Working as a model, burlesque artist, and sideshow performer. She’s known for her high octane stunts and jaw-dropping goth looks.
Location: Birmingham + London, UK
Career Highlights:
-Winning the first ever church of Yshee lip sync competition
-Dancing for Sophie Ellis Bextor
-Being a music video hoe for Tove Lo
Slag Facts:
-Still still have a baby tooth
-Her ass is 64”
-She can’t ride a bike (but she can ride other stuff just fine).
Favorite Cock Destroyer meme: Fuck… it’s a Sunday
JV Marx
Courtesy of OUTtv
JV Marx is an adult performer and artist who’s become a major figure in the gooning community.. He’s embraced the silly and absurd to create something truly special for his fans; satirical, filthy, and kinky porn!
Location: Los Angeles, California
Career Highlights:
-Appeared in the music video for "Treat Me (Like a Toilet)" by artist “Mel 4 Ever” on Pornhub (Directed by Mikey Harmon)
-Drank a bunch of boobiy milk in the film “Maman” with Four Chambers
-Published "Notes on Gooning" in Sensitive Content Mag
Slag Facts:
-Is obsessed with the AntsCanada youtube channel
-Is a shakespearean actor and theater artist who teaches senior citizens
- Troye Sivan bought him a veggie burger kinda by accident but Troye is rich so he said it “wasn't a big deal.”
Favorite Cock Destroyer meme: Driving for Dick or Sunday, a day of rest…
Freyja Phoria
Courtesy of OUTtv
Freyja Phoria is an out of this world fetish artist, cam performer, and self-proclaimed “alien bimbo”! Their distinctive body mods and interdimensional fashion has earned Freyja a huge following of fans and submissives alike. Freyja also brings their visions to life as a fetwear designer and visual artist.
Location: East London
Career Highlights:
-Creating their own intergalactic fetishwear brands
-Camming in mansions around Europe and getting tipped just for being weird and unhinged
-Force feeding a paypig £50 notes as a dominatrix
Slag Facts:
-Their dream is to be a singer in a post punk industrial band
-Has a piss kink
-Is a lizard mom
Favorite Cock Destroyer meme: Rebecca and Sophie in the haunted house!
Damien Lenore
Courtesy of OUTtv
Damien is refined, glamorous, and seductive, earning him the title of The Siren Slag. As a neo-burlesque performer, he’s stunned audiences around the world with his elevated choreography and smoking hot body!
Location: Miami, Florida
Career Highlights:
-Headlined Frankfurt and Cologne burlesque festivals in 2023
-Performed one of his signature acts at Teaserfest in New Orleans in 2024
-Worked it at the opening of The Wild in LA (where a famous drag queens caught his undies)
3 Slag Facts:
-Damien is an avid visual artist who paints and draws.
-He makes many of his own costumes.
-Is opening about being in recovery and living as a sober slag!
Favorite Cock Destroyer Meme: The demonic possession meme!
Cocoa Kink
Courtesy of OUTtv
Cocoa Kink is a burlesque artist, model, and high-end slag with a heavenly face and a body for sin. Known for her poise, pristine fashion, and old school beauty - she’s done everything from working the pole to working the runway!
Location: London, England
Career highlights:
-Performed for Charlie xcx
-Modeled in Ann summers campaigns and was featured on their lingerie packaging
-Co-produced her own slutty burlesque show at their first strip club
Slag facts:
-Identifies as a crazy cat lady. Wants at least 10 kitties in a big house!
-Was booked to do a live solo masturbation show at an art exhibition and inadvertently discovered her kink for being watched by strangers
-Has ‘le petite mort’ tattooed under her butt which is the French word for orgasm
Favorite Cock Destroyer meme: FUCK, ITS A SUNDAY
Braxton Cruz
Courtesy of OUTtv
Braxton Cruz is one of the hottest gay porn newcomers. After leaving his corporate 9-5 to live the slag life full-time, this tenacious hunk has already worked with some of the biggest studios in the world (and he’s just getting started!).
Location: Australia/United States
Career Highlights:
-Ditching his boring career in finance
-Traveling the world producing hot adult content
-Being able to participate in Slag Wars!
Slag Facts:
-Growing up, his babysitter's all starred on Australian teen soap operas.
-Is known for being a prankster
-Has premonitions that come true
Favorite Cock Destroyer meme: Going on a cock trail!