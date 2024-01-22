20 LGBTQ+ contestants we'd love to see on 'The Traitors' season 3

Legends, stars, and icons!
E!; CBS; VH1
Everyone has been feeling the hype of The Traitors season 2, which features a legendary cast of reality TV stars and LGBTQ+ fan-favorites like Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Parvati Shallow (Survivor).
Following the announcement that The Traitors has been renewed for a third season on Peacock, we’re already starting to fantasize which contestants we’d love to see on the show. Hopefully, we get even more LGBTQ+ representation in the next few seasons to come.
With that in mind, we’ve assembled a powerful list of LGBTQ+ reality stars who would give us everything we wanted: strong strategy, villainous moments, hilarious confessionals, and all the memes and catchphrases in the world!
Scroll through to check out which LGBTQ+ reality stars we’d cast on The Traitors season 3 — and make sure to watch new episodes of season 2 every Friday on Peacock.
A’Whora on (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’)
BBC/World of Wonder
We would love to bring A’Whora from across the pond to compete on the American version of The Traitors! As one of the fiercest queens in Drag Race UK herstory, we can only imagine the wild moments we’d get from this so-proclaimed “cobra.”
Andy Herren (‘Big Brother’)
CBS
Big Brother’s first out gay winner, Andy Herren, would be an absolute master at strategy and gameplay on The Traitors. Unfortunately, he is often overlooked by the Big Brother franchise despite being an iconic winner. So we’re gonna need to see Andy on The Traitors!
Carolyn Wiger (‘Survivor’)
CBS
Carolyn Wiger is one of the most fascinating and entertaining contestants from the post-Winners at War era of Survivor. We’re already picturing Carolyn being a faithful, other contestants not fully believing her, and the hilarious chaos that would follow.
Demi Burnett (‘Bachelor in Paradise’)
ABC
As the ultimate pot-stirrer of The Bachelor franchise, Demi Burnett is a no-brainer for a show like The Traitors. She’d deliver the best confessionals, wouldn’t be afraid of any conflict, and would play the game as it should be played.
Derek Frazier (‘Big Brother’)
CBS
Derek Frazier, a.k.a. Big D, was a significant character on Big Brother 23 and a vital member of the historic Cookout alliance. It would be really fun to watch Big D competing again, but this time in a setting like The Traitors.
Francesca Farago (‘Too Hot to Handle’)
Netflix
Francesca Farago was an agent of chaos on Too Hot to Handle season 1, and that makes her a great candidate for a show like The Traitors. We can only imagine the shenanigans that someone like Francesca would pull on the show!
Gia Gunn (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4’)
VH1
Drag Race fans have been calling for Gia Gunn to compete on the next edition of House of Villains, and we couldn’t agree more. But it would also be sickening for Gia to go on The Traitors — especially if she was chosen to be a traitor. No one would be safe!
James Majesty (‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’)
OUTtv
James Majesty from The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has the perfect energy and attitude to make waves on The Traitors. Generally speaking, it would also be hilarious to watch other reality TV stars competing against a drag monster from Dragula.
Jenna Lyons (‘Real Housewives of New York City’)
Bravo
The girls, gays, and theys are ALL obsessed with Jenna Lyons in the reboot of Real Housewives of New York City, and we think she’d also carry this main-character energy onto The Traitors. Plus, we’d love to see Jenna and Traitors host Alan Cumming competing with each other for wearing the most fashionable looks.
Kandy Muse (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8’)
Paramount+
Baby, Kandy Muse is pitch-perfect for The Traitors. On both Drag Race season 13 and All Stars 8, Kandy proved that she is television gold and a fierce competitor with a strong social game.
Mistress Isabelle Brooks (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’)
MTV
Just imagine Mistress Isabelle Brooks “cutting up” with her costars on The Traitors. The mansion’s library would always be open with this Drag Race season 15 queen competing on the show.
Monét X Change (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’)
Paramount+
Monét X Change gave us amazing television on Drag Race season 10, All Stars 4, and All Stars 7. In the all-winners season, Monét also displayed her Survivor-like skills and showed a desire to play a game like The Traitors. Casting directors, this choice is a no-brainer!
Paulie Calafiore (‘The Challenge’)
MTV
Over the years, fans have experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows with Paulie Calafiore on shows like Big Brother and The Challenge. Now that he’s come out as bisexual, it would be sickening to see him compete on The Traitors.
Plane Jane (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’)
MTV
Season 16 has just begun, but Plane Jane is already a certified “Drag Race villain” who seems to fully embrace that label. Not one to ever hold her tongue, we’re pretty sure that we could count on Jane to give us a wild season of The Traitors.
Throb Zombie (‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’)
AMC+
Fresh off the fifth season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Throb Zombie would be a great addition to the chaotic cast of The Traitors. They are a fierce competitor and would be in it to win it.
Tiffany Pollard (‘House of Villains’)
E!
Tiffany Pollard, a.k.a. New York, has been giving us unforgettable reality TV moments for decades now. Particularly after her short stint on House of Villains, we need to cast Tiffany in a future season of The Traitors.
Todd Herzog (‘Survivor’)
CBS
Todd Herzog was an incredible winner on Survivor, and LGBTQ+ fans were very excited that he was an out gay man. Fans often forget how entertaining it was to watch Todd on reality TV, and we’d love to see a renaissance for him on Traitors.
Vanessa Papa (‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’)
Netflix
When it comes to The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Vanessa Papa was a true agent of chaos. Given how many dramatic moments we got from her on the Netflix dating series, imagine what a show like The Traitors could pull off.
Vanessa Rousso (‘Big Brother’)
CBS
Vanessa Rousso is one of the most slept-on Big Brother players of all time. She is considered by many to be the best female player in the history of the show, and a platform like The Traitors would be incredible for her to play the reality TV game once more.
Willam (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’)
Logo TV
During just one season of Drag Race, Willam had iconic confessionals, dramatic fights, plenty of shade-throwing, and even got eliminated for “breaking the rules” of the show — all while being in on the joke the entire time.