Tiffany Pollard's sexy new reality show is your next guilty pleasure

All we have to say is... she's back!

Tiffany "New York" Pollard needs absolutely no introduction. Hailed as the queen of reality TV, the star is known for her iconic one-liners from her stints on Flavor of Love, Celebrity Big Brother, House of Villains, and more.

Now, she's finally transitioning from contestant to host as the face of the all-new OUTtv competition series Slayers: Wheel of Fate. The campy show features sexy queer competitors as they battle to fight evil forces and protect Pollard's queen status in her castle.

"Did I forget I was hosting and jump back into being ghetto HBIC? Probably did. The production and the producers are going to make sure they caught those moments, but I'm here to support! I can't be slamming people... maybe I did," Pollard tells PRIDE.

It's also not a surprise that Pollard’s new show features an incredible cast of queer entertainers. Fans of the performers will get to see them in a new light as they compete for the win each week.

Some of the recognizable faces include adult star Leo Luis, gay Big Brother Canada alum John Michael, sexy musician Javonte Rose, and many more.

Pollard has certainly found her safe space within the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, the star recently came out as nonbinary and shared her love to all of the queer people who've supported her throughout the years.

"I love my gay fans. I see you in my fullness. I want my gay fanbase to know that God is love and we are love. He loves us and no one can ever stop him from loving us as queer as we are. Never hold your head less than sky high, because you are light and you are love."

Beyond her latest hosting gig on Slayers, Pollard will swapping out her castle for the House of Villains yet again as she joins the third season's chaotic cast. This time around, the villains include Plane Jane, Christine Quinn, Tom Sandoval, Kate Chastain, and many more.

"I was on it and I can say one thousand percent, hands down, it's the best season. It's the way they cast it! How are we supposed to get along? It was constant clash after clash."

As if House of Villains weren't enough, many of her diehard fans would love to see her compete on a future season of the Emmy-winning series The Traitors.

"I particularly don't know how long I would last on a show like that. Don't you think they would all come for me? I would be such a bleep on that show. I've always had problems with infidelity, so you better make me a traitor. That, I know how to be!"

It also wouldn't be typical New York fashion if she didn't throw some shade against her very first arch nemesis from Flavor of Love — Pumkin.

"She still needs to get that work from me! She needs a facelift about four facelifts ago. She better watch Slayers: Wheel of Fate, okay? That's the only way she can make it up to me."

Slayers: Wheel of Fate premieres Wednesday, October 8, on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Tiffany Pollard, check out the video at the top of the page.