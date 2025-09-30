Tiffany Pollard says she feels both masculine & feminine, 'resonates' with nonbinary

Tiffany Pollard has been thinking about identity lately, sharing that the concept of being nonbinary is something that "resonates" with her.

"I really do resonate with non-binary because I feel like we are so dual without even recognizing it," she told Pink News. "Because it takes two sexes for us to get here, so some days I may feel a lot more masculine and sometimes I'm super feminine, and that's OK."

Pollard initially came out as queer in 2023, and her next gig is hosting the eight-episode reality competition series Slayers: Wheel of Fate for OUTflix . The show features entirely queer contestants, which means Pollard has specifically been speaking about her own identity and thoughts on LGBTQ+ issues recently.

"We're not going to stand back. I say 'we,' because I do say I'm queer as well. Because I am," she said in conversation with Attitude. "And I feel that, right now, we have to take such a stance in this country and abroad. We cannot be hushed. We can't stomp out our light in anyway... If I can give my voice, stepping up and stepping out for the queer community, I'm always going to do that."

That talk also veered back towards the concept of gender identity, as Pollard admitted that sometimes people who spot her public think she's a man. But she doesn't consider that a "diss," instead embracing that perception as she considers herself both "so feminine and masculine at the same time."

"I feel like I am a drag queen," she added.

Fans of the House of Villains star undoubtedly only have more of Pollard's boisterous personality and bold confessions to look forward to when Slayers: Wheel of Fortune premieres on OUTtv October 8.