Why Slayers: Wheel of Fate is about to be your new fave campy queer competition show

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if a reality competition show collided with high-camp queer fantasy, OUTtv has the answer — Slayers: Wheel of Fate.

Hosted and executive produced by the one and only HBIC herself, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, the series is already going viral on social media ahead of its October 8 premiere, and for good reason. Slayers promises to be an even more outrageous successor to The Traitors, but with more dragons, more glitter, and more queerness.

Here’s everything you need to know about the wonderfully wild lore behind Slayers and how the game actually works.

The Premise Tiffany Pollard in Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv Not every competition show gets a whole backstory to kick things off, but Slayers does — and it goes hard. The idea behind it is that Pollard recently got involved in a world where billionaires place high-stakes bets on dragon fights in underground casinos, and now she's launched a crusade to free these poor dragons. Along with her friends at queer dating app Taimi, she led protests and blew this secret world out into the open to try to help the captive dragons. But the leader of the dragon ring, a "nasty, crusty, SOUR FACE BITCH named Queen Karen," isn't so willing to give up her power, or her top (queer) dragon, Sydney. It seems she's also got a bit of a gambling problem herself, as Queen Karen decided to make Pollard a bet — if she can find a Slayer to survive Queen Karen's game, she'll not only free Sydney, but win Castle Chaos for herself. And Taimi is helping Pollard out by offering a prize of up to $25,000 to the Slayer who steps up and saves the day.

The Stakes Contestants on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv The game involves Slayers moving into a single shared room in Castle Chaos, a wicked fortress that includes a poison swap, a cursed garden, and "secrets around every corner." While there, the competitors have to engage in various physical and mental challenges to defend Pollard, stay alive, and work towards defeating Queen Karen. Queen Karen is described as Pollard's sworn enemy who will do absolutely anything to stay in power, including interfering with the Slayers on their quest at every turn. She's also added a cruel twist to the game — every week, Sydney will be forced to feast upon one losing Slayer.

Meet The Slayers Contestants on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv Of course, no epic fantasy is complete without its heroes. Enter the Slayers — ten fierce queer competitors stepping into Castle Chaos as both warriors and players. Each brings their own unique charisma, strategy, and survival skills to the game so we can watch the interpersonal drama unfold while waiting to see which singular Slayer can outlast Queen Karen’s tricks, survive Sydney’s appetite, and save the dragons (and the cash).

Ariana Ariana on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv A former athlete and dominatrix turned cannabis influencer, Ariana thrives on both physical power and psychological precision. Calculated, competitive, and unafraid to embarrass the small-minded, she’s here to prove she’s stronger and sharper than anyone in the house. Instagram: @indicawife

Steven Steven on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv From Long Island to Tokyo to LA and back again, this full-time comedian is an expert in navigating new environments and people. Steven believes his humor and passion for fitness are going to be his greatest asset in Castle Chaos. Instagram: @heystevenzakari

John Michael John Michael on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv This competition-obsessed lone wolf from Toronto brings confidence, strategy, and a love for puzzles to Castle Chaos. This former Big Brother Canada contestant isn’t afraid of conflict, and he’s ready to live rent-free in the Slayer’s heads. Instagram: @itsjohnmichael

Lou Lou on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv Raised in Jamaica, Queens, Lou taught herself survival at 16 and crowned herself “the princess”---a title she’s ready to defend. Armed with charisma and a love for social gameplay, she’s betting on herself to reign supreme. Instagram: @officiallou_

Shaq Shaq on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv Philly-born dancer and celebrity esthetician Shaq believes his strategic thinking will send him to the top of the game. Sharp, preceptive, and unpredictable, he plans on using the element of surprise to keep the other Slayers on their toes. Instagram: @localskindealer

Mino Mino on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv Mino’s a NOLA-born firebrand who prides herself on being a risk-taker. A self-identified jack-of-all-trades, she knows she can conquer any physical or mental challenge Queen Karen has in store for the Slayers. Instagram: @minobrino

Nelly B Nelly B on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv Nelly B. is an army vet who’s mastered the art of staying calm in chaos. Now a full-time model and fitness trainer, she’s not afraid to flirt or fight her way to a win. As the oldest of seven kids, she knows she has the skills to keep the other Slayers in line like a drill sergeant. Instagram: @twotone_nellyb

Javonte Javonte on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv On his own since 15, Javonte has turned a tough upbringing into a drive for success in music, modeling, and activism. Athletic, strategic, and deeply resilient, he’s ready to prove he’s been a slayer his whole life. Instagram: @iamjavonterose

Leo Leo on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv This adult entertainer and visual artist from Montreal has the brains and brawn to face any challenge Castle Chaos throws his way. Don’t let the good looks fool you, Leo isn’t afraid to stir the pot when it benefits his game. Instagram: @thatboyfromthehub

Barbie Barbie on Slayers: Wheel of Fate OUTtv At just 21, Barbie is a ballroom prodigy and trans icon. She credits being raised by a strong single mom for her fierce independence and love of competition. This lifelong New Yorker is here to give the other Slayers a chop. Instagram: @barbie.swae