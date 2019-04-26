Brie Larson Wants Marvel to Move Faster When It Comes to Queer Heroes

The excitement and hype for Avengers: Endgame might be at an all-time high right now, and while we're excited to see what 11 years of beloved movies from Marvel Studios culminates to, there is still something that needs to be addressed when it comes to the MCU: why is there still a huge lack of diversity when it comes to superhereos?

Luckily for us, one of the film's stars is willing to address the issue head-on.

During an interview with Variety's Marc Malkin for The Big Ticket podcast, Oscar-winning Captain Marvel actress (and one of our faves) Brie Larson spoke up about the push for more diversity in superhero media, and the need for it to happen in a timely manner.

"That breaks my heart to hear that,” Brie replied when Malkin revealed that he never thought he'd see an LGBTQ superhero on the big-screen when he was growing up. "I don’t understand how you could think that a certain type of person isn’t allowed to be a superhero. So to me it’s like, we gotta move faster. But I’m always wanting to move faster with this stuff."

She continued, talking about how she's committed to empowering fans in real life.

"It wasn’t enough for me to just look strong on a poster," she said. "It needed to extend further than that. I feel like I can’t, at the end of the day, go to sleep at night if I didn’t do everything that I possibly could."

We knew we stanned a legend!

