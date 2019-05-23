Captain Marvel & Wonder Woman Are Getting Married IRL!

Captain Marvel cosplayer Ashley popped the big question to her Wonder Woman GF Deanna at Motor City Comic Con, and it's literally the cutest, nerdiest thing we've ever seen!!

People have been pitting iconic, powerful women, like Marvel's Captain Marvel and DC's Wonder Woman, against each other for as long as fandom has existed, but after getting engaged this past weekend, this awesome cosplaying couple is actually doing the opposite, bringing our two fave badass heroes closer together than ever before!

It all happened over the weekend at Motor City Comic Con, Michigan's annual comics and pop culture convention. While taking photos for photographer Susan Onysko's Coplay 50 project, Captain Marvel cosplayer Ashley Vansickle popped the big question to her girlfriend Deanna Mascia (who cosplayed as Wonder Woman), and it's literally one of the cutest proposals we've ever seen. (And we've some pretty damn cute ones!)

"I don't think we should be fighting, we should be uniting," Ashley told Deanna in video captured by Susan during their photoshoot, poking fun at the Marvel vs. DC rivalry.

"You are my superhero and I love you so much. I'd love you to be my forever Wonder Woman," Ashley continued before getting on one knee and revealing and engagement ring to Deanna. "Will you marry me?"

(WHO'S CUTTING ONIONS IN HERE?!? I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING!!)

"I was absolutely speechless!" Deanna told PRIDE about her reaction to Ashley's proposal. "I couldn’t believe such a perfect woman wanted to marry ME! I hardly got 'yes' out, just kept nodding my head! I was just so happy, felt so much excitement and love that it’s almost hard to put those feelings into words!"

She continued:

"It was so much fun! The way she did it was so perfect because it was totally us. Susan Onysko, the photographer, caught our moment perfectly and Ashley couldn’t have surprised me any other way. Just a couple of comic book nerds who didn’t have anyone to share it with until we met falling in love! I know she wanted to do it at Comic Con because that community is so welcoming and we felt the love for sure! People cheered and congratulated us left and right. We got many pictures with people and met some amazing friends! We had photos with Superman's Brandon Routh and also Tom Payne. It was an unforgettable day!"

According to Deanna, the now-engaged couple met in April of last year, and quickly bonded over comics and superheroes. The two have been nearly inseparable ever since, and this year is the first they've ever cosplayed together.

Because of how popular both the Marvel and DC fanbases are, the couple's engagement quickly went viral.

"The reactions have been amazing! More than we ever could have thought possible!" Deanna said about all the positive feedback her and Ashley have been getting. "We had no idea we would spark so much attention, but I guess that’s what the world needs right now, superheros, hope, and love! There has been SO much love and support from everyone! We love the comments about how our proposal is 'blasphemy,' uniting DC and Marvel?! How will our kids turn out?! But that’s the great thing about the comic book universe and community, so welcoming and no judgment, just love!"

Welp, it looks like our faith in love (and superheroes) has been fully restored!! *cries deeply*

Photo & video credit: Susan Onysko. Follow Susan on Instagram and Facebook, and for more awesome cosplay photos, visit her official website and check out her Cosplay 50 project!