Okay, We NEED to See Rihanna Play Poison Ivy in The Batman

So is Rihanna about to make her supervillain debut in the DCEU as Poison Ivy?!?!

The pop superstar sparked rumors about potentially taking on the role of legendary antiheroine (who has only ever been portrayed on the big screen by Uma Thurman in 1997) in director Matt Reeves' upcoming flick The Batman when she posted a Instagram video with the caption "Bat-mobile, but make it fashion" earlier this month.

But don't get your hopes up just yet, Navy. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, RiRi addressed the speculation that she'd be joining the forthcoming Batman film, which already has The Lighthouse's Robert Pattinson attached to it.

"No, that has nothing to do with Poison Ivy," she said. "That [post] has a lot to do with Batman [because] I have separate obsessions. I have a bigger obsession with Poison Ivy. I’m just being honest."

"And yeah, I dyed my hair red because of Uma Thurman in the original," she then continued, talking about how her iconic bright red hair during the Loud era was inspired by Thurman in '97's Batman & Robin.

While Rihanna officially confirmed that her Insta post had nothing to do with being Poison Ivy, she also didn't specfically deny that she was going to play her either, so we'll still hold onto hope that maybe she'll be cast, because holy hell that would be such a fierce role for her to undertake! (Plus, how cool—and queer—would it be for her to play girlfriends with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn?!?!)