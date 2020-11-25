New Mortal Kombat Game Reveals Mileena Is a Lesbian

Mortal Kombat's latest video game features a lesbian storyline with the Mileena character, one Out Magazine calls "the most expansive LGBTQ+ story we’ve gotten in one of these games so far."

Mileena, an antagonist badass who died in a previous game, was revived in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Her new plotline sees her "being plucked from the past to get a new chance at life," Out writes. "While killing and conquering has been her main motivation in the past, this time, Mileena seems to look for something deeper — love and a family. She finds this in fellow Edenian warrior Tanya, with whom she shared quite a few flirty exchanges in the last game."

Spoiler alert here, but at some point in the game, Mileena takes "her place as a princess to Emperor Shao Kahn and Queen Sindel, and producing an heir with her lover Tanya. In the scene, she’s affectionately holding an infant in her arms, feeding it human flesh, while Tanya embraces her and smiles."

LGBTQ+ Mortal Kombat fans are celebrating the plotline as win! The gays stay winning!