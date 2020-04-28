13 Badass Superheroines We Have No Choice But to Stan

After many, many years, women superheroes are FINALLY starting to get the shine they deserve in mainstream media, and after the huge, box-office and critical success of recent women-led titles like Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman, and with more exciting movies like Black Widow and Birds of Prey on the horizon, we thought it would be a good idea to pay tribute to some other female superheroes that we're absolutely crazy about!
Just like Diana Prince and Carol Danvers, here are some of our absolute fave, totally badass superheroines that we have no choice but to stan!
We all fell in love with the late-90s/early-2000s slayer of the undead, a role that would make actress Sarah Michelle Gellar a household name from there on out. In a world full of political demons and blood-suckers, Buffy is the hero we need now more than ever.
And speaking of, the Bat world doesn't just have one amazing badass helping protect it! Bruce Wayne's cousin Kate Kane dons the Batwoman persona to help defeat Gotham City's most heinous criminals, while also bringing much needed lesbian representation to the hero world!
The combination of style, humor, and flat-out badassery is embodied in Marvel’s Black Widow, popularly portrayed by Scarlett Johansson.
Always pushing the bar for feminist visibility in the superhero community, Helen Parr a.k.a Elastigirl from Disney/Pixar's The Incredibles refuses to step down from a fight. Her killer intelligence, shade and reading skills, and flexibility make her one of our most beloved heroes of all time.
At one point or another growing up, we've all wished we could become invisible. In the Fantastic Four’s Invisible Woman we found solace. Not only could she become invisible and hold her own in a fight, she took care of those who were feeling down. Her compassion will forever be remembered.
Hands down, Catwoman is the one superhero/supervillain we all wanted to be. From the trail-blazing Eartha Kitt, to the ultra modern Anne Hathaway, to the super fierce Halle Berry, Catwoman has been serving us that classy feminist intellect, sass, deadliness, determination, and heart for decades.
Supergirl’s comeback on her hit namesake show on The CW reminds us how human even the most powerful of metahumans are, and how even those of us in the confines of reality are, in fact, superheroes too.
She's literally one of the most powerul mutants in the entire known superhero world, and ever since we saw her portrayed by Halle Berry in the 2000's X-Men movie we knew we had to stan her incredible elemental powers (and that fierce platinum hair too!).
The Avengers wouldn't be a thing if it wasn't for the inspiration of Air Force pilot turned superhero Carol Danvers, and when she's not busy helping save this world from the likes of Thanos, she's literally protecting the rest of the universe singlehandedly. When will your fave?!?
The O.G. comic superheroine, no list of badass women would be complete without the Amazonian goddess herself Diana Prince! The Justice League (and the world, for that matter) would never be the same without the help from Themyscira's mightiest warrior!