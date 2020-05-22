The She-Ra Cast Talks THAT Kiss, Catradora, & the Show's Last Season

After five seasons and a queer kiss that broke the internet, DreamWorks and Netflix's popular animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has finally come to an end. PRIDE's editor-in-chief Raffy Ermac, who has been covering the groundbreaking, queer-inclusive show from the very beginning, got the chance to (virtually) interview the stars and crew—Adora actress Aimee Carrero, Catra actress AJ Michalka, and executive producer/showrunner Noelle Stevenson—one last time to talk about the show's legacy, what the next chapter looks like, and THAT epic kiss!

"I'm super gonna miss them, I already miss them," Noelle said when asked if she was going to miss all the beloved characters she's been working on for the past few seasons. "It's, you know, they're a part of me, they feel like my friends, they feel like people that I spent several years in very close quarters with."

Speaking about conceiving and creating the groundbreaking moment that Adora and Catra professed their love for each other and finally kissed, Noelle said, "It was something I came forward with that I wanted to do with these characters and the ending that I visualized for them because I think their story has always been about them finding each other again and coming back together. After everything that they've been through, after all of the hardship and all of the misfortune that both of them have gone through, these are the two characters I think who have been through the most their whole lives. And as soon as it was something where I was like 'Look, I want this to be romantic, I want this ending for them to be romantic,' and I got the sign-off for that. For me, it was like what do I want this to look like? How do we pull that through in the end? And the one thing that I knew was that they were so central to the story that the only thing that would feel right would be for that confession to also be central to the story."

She continued:

"It is the climactic moment of the entire show, that moment, that confession, that kiss, and that's what I wanted it to be. I wanted it to be everything that we've been building to, the message of love that's always been at the heart of the show. It becomes about this moment between two people who've been trying to get back to each other and getting farther and farther apart through this whole show. It felt like something that I needed to see."

The fifth and final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is now streaming on Netflix!