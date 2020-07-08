The CW Casts Javicia Leslie As the New Batwoman

There's a new Batwoman in town, and her name is Javicia Leslie!

According to a report from Variety, the fan-favorite superhero series from The CW just cast the 33-year-old bisexual actress as the show's new lead, taking over the reins from Ruby Rose, who left the show earlier this year.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie, who was previously known for her role in CBS' God Friended Me, told the trade publication in a statement when the news of her casting broke.

Instead of being recast as Ruby's previous character Kate Kane, Variety is reporting that Leslie will be playing the role of a new series lead named Ryan Wilder. While the thought of losing one of TV's still too few lesbian characters is a tough one, especially since Kate Kane is such a beloved comic name, you don't have to worry about whether or not the show is still going to be queer AF.

"She's likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed," a now-deleted casting notice said, describing the Ryan Wilder character. "With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in a van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero."

Ever since the unexpected news of Ruby Rose's departure from The CW's latest Arrowverse series broke back in May, the fate of the show has been up in the air, so it's nice for Batwoman stans to get some majorly needed good news amidst all this chaos!

And we can't wait to see Javicia rock the iconic Batwoman suit and kick some bad guy ass! Congrats Javicia!