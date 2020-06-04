A Brand New Batwoman Character Is Replacing Ruby Rose's Kate Kane

It's been a rocky few weeks for Batwoman stans, and after news broke of Ruby Rose's unexpected departure after just one season of leading the queer-inclusive CW series, the question about who would be playing lesbian superhero Kate Kane has been up in the air for a while now. But it looks like we're finally getting some answers—and it also looks like we'll have to be saying goodbye to Kate Kane.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, instead of just recasting the Kate character, the series is looking to introduce a whole, brand new character to the Arrowverse to take up the Batwoman mantle. While the thought of losing one of TV's still too few lesbian characters is a tough one, especially since Kate Kane is such a beloved comic name, you don't have to worry about whether or not the show is still going to be queer AF.

In a now-deleted Reddit post of a casting announcement, the Batwoman team is looking to cast an LGBTQ+ actress for the role of Ryan Wilder to take over for Ruby Rose's Kate Kane.

"She's likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed," the casting notice says of Wilder. "With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in a van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero."

This description sounds exciting AF, and if the CW needs a few ideas of badass queer actresses who can play the part, we've got some suggestions!