The Legend of Korra Is FINALLY Coming to Netflix

Listen up Avatar: The Last Airbender stans, because we've got some really good news for you: the critically-acclaimed animated show's sequel series The Legend of Korra is FINALLY making its way to Netflix next month!

That's right, we're finally going to be able to stream and binge-watch our fave, underrated, and queer AF Avatar!

Focusing on the story of Aang's successor Korra, TLOK made headlines back in 2014 after the series ended with the revelation that Korra and her best girlfriend Asami were a thing, making them both instant bisexual icons. (Korra and Asami have had flings with men in the past.) Though it wasn't perfect by any means (the big, queer reveal was literally the last minute of the very last episode), many LGBTQ+ Avatar fans still appreciated the small amount of representation they got, and the series has had a queer cult following ever since.

Both Netflix and Nickelodeon made the announcement of Korra's triumphant Netflix debut earlier today on Twitter...

...and of course, once the Korra Hive found out about the good news, they immediately celebrated!

In conclusion, stan Korra!

The Legend of Korra hits Netflix on August 14!