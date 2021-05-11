Margot Robbie Wants Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn Together in a DC Movie

The two-time Oscar nominee is trying her hardest to make it happen, and we're rooting hard AF for her!!

Margot Robbie wants Poison Ivy to make an appearance in an upcoming DC film just as much as we do!

The Oscar-nominated Bombshell and I, Tonya star, who currently portrays our fave bisexual antihero Harley Quinn in multiple DCEU films, including the upcoming The Suicide Squad, is championing hard to have Harley's partner in crime and true love Poison Ivy join her on the big screen in some capacity.

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Robbie openly talked about continuing to push Warner Bros. for a film where Poison Ivy makes her epic on-screen comeback (she was previously played by Uma Thurman in 1997's Batman & Robin) and is in a loving relationship with longtime girlfriend Harley.

"Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time," Robbie said when asked about any ongoing discussions with WB execs about giving Poison Ivy the screen time she deserves. "They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, 'Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.'"

She continued:

"I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry."

While it will obviously be a while until we see Margot's push for Poison Ivy actually come to fruition, longtime DC fans know that there are plenty of times when her relationship with Harley has had the chance to shine! The two shared their first, canonical, main universe kiss in the comics back in 2017, and last year, in the second season of the critically-acclaimed animated Harley Quinn series, the superpowered pairing shared their first on-screen lip lock.

Considering how dismal LGBTQ+ representation is in the superhero genre, seeing Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn's romance in a big, blockbuster DC movie would be groundbreaking in so many ways, so we're definitely rooting for Margot as she keeps fighting for the queer inclusion we've BEEN deserving!

See Margot Robbie back in action as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6!