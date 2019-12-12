Margot Robbie Loved Playing Queer With Kate McKinnon in Bombshell

If you couldn't already tell from the teaser, Lionsgate's highly-anticipated Bombshell is filled with all sorts of intense drama. Telling the story of the women—most notably Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron)—who came forward and took down former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes after he was accused of sexual harassment, the film also contains an unexpected but pleasantly surprising dynamic between composite character Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) and Jess Carr (Kate McKinnon), whose friendship turns into something more—something that they have to hide in their uber-conservative workplace.

PRIDE's Raffy Ermac sat down with two of Bombshell's leading ladies Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron this week, and Robbie talked in-depth about working with McKinnon and getting to play a queer character in a setting where no one would have really expected, like Fox News.

"I spent so much of the film with Kate McKinnon's character, Jess. I did SNL a little while ago, so Kate and I had met before and worked together in that space, and I felt like we just clicked immediately, and we had chemistry so readily there," she told PRIDE. "It was so fun to have that relationship with Jess and Kayla, especially because I really think it was built on friendship."

She continued:

"I think Kayla was not ready, in this film, and at this stage of her life, to identify her sexuality. And I think that's something she's definitely compartmentalized, in fact, I think that's not something she would even deal with for decades to come, yet."

"But it was so fun to play with Kate. She improvs a lot, and she's funny and hilarious. We had a lot of dramatic moments to do together, and to watch Jay work with her, and to see her in that space, which I've had, I think most audiences have had so few chances to see her in that sort of acting realm, so fun, she's so talented, and she's the nicest person ever. I could talk for an hour about how much I love Kate."

Watch PRIDE's full interview with Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron in the video below!

Bombshell hits select theaters in Los Angeles and New York on December 13, and nationwide on December 20!